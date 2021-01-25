The Senate Trial Will Test Whether Senate Republicans Care Even About Themselves

The House’s impeachment resolution charged Trump with “incitement of insurrection,” declaring that he not only “imperiled a coequal branch of Government” but also “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” “threatened the integrity of the democratic system,” and “interfered with the peaceful transition of power.” Yet it is the imperilment of Congress, in particular, that helps clarify the significance of Trump’s second impeachment trial for the very structure of American government. It’s the most elementary constitutional stress test imaginable, a test of whether the system of checks and balances ordained by America’s Constitution works at all—or whether, in this age of profound political dysfunction, that system is so broken that even bodily harm and physical mayhem wrecked on the members of one branch prove insufficient to prompt the targets themselves to action.

Call it the primitive counterfactual that went unimagined by James Madison, who, after all, thought human self-interest a sufficient foundation to support an entire theory of balanced government power. In “Federalist No. 51,” Madison offered this justification for the Constitution’s three-part government structure consisting of separate and interdependent legislative, executive, and judicial branches: “The great security against a gradual concentration of the several powers in the same department, consists in giving to those who administer each department the necessary constitutional means and personal motives to resist encroachments of the others.” The system promised the benefits of limited government by dividing power in a way that ensured competition among the branches. Or in Madison’s pithy phrase: “Ambition must be made to counteract ambition.”

The Senate now finds itself many rungs down in the grand interbranch contest for power and prestige envisioned by Madison, closer to the bottom of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, struggling with whether to convict a president who publicly incited a violent insurrection against it. The choice is first and foremost about establishing a precedent that vindicates Congress’s right to be safe. That’s as an institution vested with the public trust for crucial functions such as ensuring the peaceful transition of power, and as a group of ordinary people put into extraordinary harm’s way by the nation’s chief executive for doing their constitutional duty.

First, context matters. The Senate will vote on the heels of Congress’s shameful failure to decisively reject the stated goal of the insurrectionists to overturn the results of the election. Only hours after rioters forced the evacuation of lawmakers in the middle of their vote to certify the election, eight Republican senators and 139 representatives—two-thirds of the entire GOP caucus—voted to overturn the election and give Trump and the rioters exactly what they wanted. Underscoring the deep dissension in the House, even following the armed attack, only 10 Republican representatives joined their fellow Democrats in voting to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection.” These choices eliminate any room the Senate might have had to couch acquittal as anything other than normalization of strongman rule. Without a Senate conviction, the history of the siege gets rewritten in real time, from a terrorist attack to a political act.