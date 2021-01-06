Trump Lost Everything for the Republicans

Read: It’s over

The state of affairs this morning—as Republican members of Congress mount one more, almost certainly doomed, attempt to overturn the election—is a big turnaround not only from four years ago but even from two months ago. In the days after November 3, the election seemed like an underwhelming win for Democrats. No major outlets had yet called the presidency for Joe Biden, though he seemed on track to win. Democrats had lost ground in the House and failed to win several Senate races that would have given them control of the chamber.

Since then, it has become clear that Biden won, and did so with a commanding lead in both the Electoral College (when Trump won the same margin, he called it, unconvincingly, a landslide) and the popular vote, where he won 7 million more votes than Trump. With Raphael Warnock beating Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff looking likely to beat Perdue, the Democrats also appear to have salvaged control of the Senate. The balance in the chamber will be 50–50, meaning Vice President Kamala Harris can break tied votes. Biden’s legislative agenda will have a narrow path through the Senate, but it will have one. So will his appointees to the executive branch and the federal bench.

Nothing in politics happens for a single reason, but you don’t have to stretch to connect all of these GOP setbacks to Donald Trump. The president said that the 2018 midterms were “a referendum about me,” and while his supporters don’t seem to have taken that to heart, his detractors certainly have. A huge wave of voters carried the Democrats to victory as the party made new inroads with suburban voters, especially college-educated white women. The 2020 election was explicitly a referendum on Trump, and although the tallies were close in some states, the overall result was not. For evidence of how toxic Trump’s brand is, consider how many Republicans down ballot, in both congressional and state-legislative races, ran ahead of him.

Nonetheless, Trump insisted on making the Georgia Senate runoffs about him too. The effect was disastrous. Democrats, especially Black voters, turned out in astonishing numbers; suburban voters continued to reject Trump; and Republican turnout fell short, perhaps in part because the president had spent weeks telling his supporters that the state’s elections were rigged.

The results in the November and January elections underscore the peril that Trump leaves behind for the Republican Party. In both 2016 and 2020, Trump’s magic was his ability to turn out voters who either don’t always vote or have historically voted Democratic, especially white, non-college-educated voters. That was enough to put him over the top in 2016, and enough to create a scare for Biden (and pollsters) in 2020.