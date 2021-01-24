The U.S. Must Do More to Care for Its Caregivers

The Biden administration must work to narrow the gap between what older Americans and the immigrants who support them receive from the government. And older Americans, including the two of us, must acknowledge our country’s dependence on immigrants and contribute more to earn our keep.

For four years, Trump instituted policies that rewarded retirees. In response to his 2020 budget proposal, for example, the Urban Institute reported, “By proposing to pare down discretionary programs even further than under current law, abandon the Affordable Care Act, and cut back on Medicaid (all while still retaining large deficits), [Trump] demarcates the elderly as the only spending priority for new resources other than foreign and domestic bond holders.”

While Trump favored the elderly, he sought to exclude those who help them the most. The CARES Act, passed last spring, distributed $1,200 cash grants to tens of millions of Americans. However, it did not include many immigrants, including undocumented workers as well as U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents who were related to undocumented immigrants, even if they worked at essential jobs. Although those in mixed-status families received $600 checks as part of the new stimulus program in December, the government still ignored the undocumented workers who help to keep society afloat.

The Trump administration also restricted the number of people who could come into the country, despite a growing shortage of workers who care for the elderly and the disabled. Trump’s wealth test for prospective legal permanent residents dismantled family reunification, a cornerstone of U.S. immigration policy since 1965. He overturned U.S. asylum law and shut out refugees and foreign workers, including H-1B and Diversity Visa holders.

Biden is taking many steps to right these wrongs. In his platform, he recognizes immigration as “the reason we have constantly been able to renew ourselves” and as “essential to who we are as a nation, our core values, and our aspirations for our future.” Biden has taken up immigration as one of the first issues to tackle in office, offering a path to citizenship for those in the country without legal status.

The Biden plan for elder care, child care, and caregivers would dedicate $775 billion over 10 years to working parents caring for elderly parents, small children, and family members with disabilities. It also promises more jobs and higher pay for professional caregivers. However, Biden should go further. He should the follow the lead of Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas and Senator Alex Padilla of California in calling for a fast track to citizenship for undocumented essential workers.

Heeding this call would allow the U.S. to join other democratic nations, including Italy and France, in recognizing a dependence on immigrant workers. Italy offered undocumented domestic-care and agricultural workers temporary amnesty in 2020, a move that some decried as too restrictive. France expedited citizenship for immigrant essential workers, from doctors to garbage collectors.