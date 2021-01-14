Of Course America Prosecutes Its Executive-Branch Leaders

Stateside, the same basic principle remains true: The more powerful the individual, the more important prosecutions become. Yet skeptics contend that high-profile prosecutions of public officials in the U.S.—particularly those of an outgoing administration—are laden with risks that outweigh the benefits. One of the most common concerns is that investigations and prosecutions would invite cries of a partisan witch hunt, delegitimizing any attempt at impartially enforcing the law, and prompting retaliation.

James Fallows: Time for consequences

To be sure, they do invite political recriminations. Hunt, for example, did not bend to the law quietly. He blamed his downfall on an elaborate “Democratic plot” to force him from office. (He may have borrowed that language from President Richard Nixon, whose presidential library—until it was turned over to the National Archives in 2011—described the Watergate hearings as a “coup” by his rivals; or Ronald Reagan, who declared them a “witch hunt” and a “lynching.”) When Kentucky Governor Ernie Fletcher and a coterie of administration officials were indicted in 2006 for placing loyalists in government in contravention of merit-hiring laws, the governor charged that his predicament was “politically motivated” and “media-driven,” whipping up a victim narrative and galvanizing supporters.

Yet in case after case, blustery language and the abiding support of feverish factions remained just that. Neither in Kentucky nor Alabama, in Maryland nor anywhere else, did high-profile prosecutions plunge the state into a political crisis. Partisan saber-rattling is not new, and it should not scare a democracy into retreating from the rule of law. In Illinois, the first governor to land behind bars was a Democrat, the second a Republican (who was refused a pardon by his own party’s president), and the third a Democrat (who was granted a pardon by the opposing party’s president). This wasn’t because political parties traded turns locking up their opposition, but because the rule of law prevailed irrespective of partisan concerns. In none of the three cases was there any doubt that the governor had not only violated the law, but done so in a way that seriously abused his public perch for private gain.

Skeptics also caution against the unintended consequence of creating martyrs. There is certainly no shortage of anecdotes. Among the more unsettling, in 2017, war criminals from the former Yugoslavia were facing convictions at a United Nations tribunal while being celebrated as heroes back home.

But martyrdom is already a defining feature of this president’s brand. Prosecution would be unlikely to materially increase his appeal on that score among supporters who already view him that way. Instead, and to the contrary, prosecutions could further isolate the president from the political mainstream—which, in the states, is the more typical story. On the other side of successful investigations and prosecutions, political careers have tended to come to an end. In 1998, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles controversially pardoned Hunt, who then campaigned for another term. He lost his primary with 8 percent of the vote. Governor Edwards lost his congressional bid by a 25-point margin. Governor Blagojevich had intended to run for president, which from prison became unlikely. And so on.