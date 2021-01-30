Only Accountability Will Allow the U.S. to Move Forward

Scenes of white mobs played out across the country during Reconstruction, as “militias” used terror to assert their will upon African Americans, perhaps most notably in the Greenwood massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The events typically followed a similar pattern: White rage and terror were normalized. No one was held accountable. History was rewritten, often to celebrate violence. Myths were created.

David Graham: Trump’s coup attempt didn’t start on January 6

In the case of the January 6 insurrection, the U.S. cannot allow the same pattern to unfold. Some Republican politicians are calling for “unity,” but the country cannot come together without truth and accountability.

Accountability starts with understanding what happened on January 6. Not all of the rioters were white supremacists or members of white-nationalist militias, but some were—enough that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has now raised the threat level on what it calls “Domestic Violent Extremists” motivated by “long-standing racial and ethnic tension.”

The government must examine whether the lack of preparedness at the Capitol was a result of implicit bias (not believing that these armed white rioters could be dangerous) or complicity. The authorities must also charge the insurrectionists who stormed the building. Donald Trump’s incendiary actions and House and Senate Republicans’ votes to reject the Electoral College count were traitorous. Trying to overthrow an election is a serious threat to a republic. They must be held responsible too. Impeaching Trump was the right call, but now the Senate must follow through on a conviction.

Accountability also goes beyond that day’s events. Americans must recognize the bigger truths the past four years have exposed. White supremacy is alive and well in our society, a shameful truth many of us already knew. However, white supremacists have now been further emboldened to operate openly with little consequence. Even as hate crimes quadrupled from 2016 to 2017, the Trump administration showed little interest in white-extremist violence.

Hans Noel: Republicans can agree to disagree over democracy

White supremacists also saw their views on diversity and inclusion elevated by Trump and a faction of the Republican Party. It’s no coincidence that one of Trump’s final acts was his sham 1776 Commission, which sought to discredit the work of The New York Times’ 1619 Project, an analysis of how slavery shaped American history. The “findings” of Trump’s commission, released on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, are the ultimate insult to our multiracial democracy. As I noted in 2017, surely we are far enough removed from slavery to acknowledge that it was wrong. And yet, the commission sought to normalize it, noting that “the institution of slavery has been more the rule than the exception throughout human history,” and that no nation could have been formed without compromise on slavery. The commission went even deeper down the dark hole of denial. Progress made by the civil-rights movement was described as running “counter to the lofty ideals of the founders.” Programs developed to address racial inequity were labeled “identity politics.” Trump and his allies promoted a politicization of our history, fomenting racial resentment, a disservice to all Americans and to the essential idea of our country.