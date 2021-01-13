Most House Republicans Did What the Rioters Wanted

David Frum: The conservative cult of victimhood

The 139 representatives and eight senators who voted to reject the results of a democratic election, were certainly well mannered—speakers wore formal clothes such as ties and suits rather than the outlandish outfits of the mob. The legislators adhered to time limits rather than putting their feet on desks while hamming it up for photos. But this veneer of respectability makes what happened on the floor more dangerous, by making it harder to recognize as a violation of democracy.

The legislators were there to count the votes certified by the states—after months of review by election officials, and after endless court challenges were rebuffed—and, instead, they voted to throw them out. They did this after months of lying to the public, saying that the election had been stolen. They crossed every line a democracy should hold dear. To my knowledge, not one of them has yet apologized or recanted for their participation in what even some Republican senators are openly calling the “big lie.”

Some, like Senator Ted Cruz, have tried to cover up their attempt to overturn the election by saying that their constituents (and indeed tens of millions of Americans) believe that the election was stolen, and that they were merely honoring their beliefs. However, it was they, along with the president, who convinced those millions of people that the election was stolen in the first place, and that Joe Biden was not the legitimate president-elect. Convincing people of outright lies does not excuse attempts to pander to those lies later; if anything, it makes the whole act more damning for those who carry it out.

Cruz also invoked the precedent of 1876, and said he merely wanted an electoral commission to investigate a deadlocked election, as happened then. But in 2020, there is no deadlocked election; there is a clear winner. And, as Senator Lindsey Graham explained from the floor, the 1877 commission was not some neutral body looking into electoral fraud, but part and parcel of an effort to overthrow the 1876 election and to disenfranchise Black voters who had just been granted the right to vote. Southern Democrats failed to take the White House, but their efforts helped bring Reconstruction—and thus the effort to extend more freedoms in the South to newly freed people—to a close, paving the way for Jim Crow. If a parallel can be drawn between Cruz’s efforts and 1876, it does not speak in his favor.

Some legislators have since tried to argue that they didn’t mean to “overturn” the election, that their action was more akin to a protest vote. This cannot be taken seriously. That’s like pulling a gun on somebody, walking away with their wallet, and then claiming that you never intended to shoot them if they hadn’t turned over their wallet. A mugging is a mugging, and a mass of legislators claiming that the election was stolen and rejecting the results is an attempt to overturn the election. When the president himself refuses to concede, voting against the recognition of electoral votes cannot simply be a protest, and we don’t have to accept such absurdity at face value.