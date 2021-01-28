How to Shrink the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Most Israelis agree with the following: If Israel remains in the territories, it will endanger its future; if Israel leaves the territories, it will endanger its future. Thus, Israel has experienced the emergence of a surprising political consensus in recent years. The majority of the Israeli public wants neither to rule the Palestinians nor to be ruled by fear of the Palestinians. This twofold wish is an invisible and practically unspoken consensus in Israeli society.

How might this wish be realized? Through a proactive initiative to dramatically shrink Israel’s control over the Palestinians without increasing the security concerns and threat levels faced by Israelis. In this new reality, 2.5 million Palestinians would live in an independent polity, separate from Israel; responsibility for security in the entire territory would remain in the hands of the Israel Defense Forces.

Such an arrangement would dismantle the status quo in the territories. The Palestinian Authority is currently fragmented into more than 160 noncontiguous zones, autonomous islands with no sovereign territorial connections among them. Moreover, the Palestinians have no way to expand their towns and villages, nor can they independently import or export goods. In the present situation, the scope of Palestinian self-government is small, limited, and often entirely hamstrung.

An initiative to upgrade Palestinian autonomy would include three core elements. First, paving a network of roads to connect the Palestinian autonomous zones and turn the fragmented and divided Palestinian Authority into a single, contiguous territorial unit. A Palestinian could drive from Hebron to Jenin without encountering a single Israeli soldier, because the whole journey would be on sovereign Palestinian roads. Second, granting the Palestinians the freedom to plan, build, and expand their towns and villages to meet their needs and desires. And third, fostering full Palestinian economic independence and supporting infrastructural and bureaucratic upgrades, including an independent imports-and-exports policy connecting the Palestinian economy to the rest of the world.

These three policies have already been drafted, and their implementation would eliminate many of the sources of friction between Palestinian civilians and the Israeli army. Contiguous sovereign transport routes, a construction boom, and the lifting of economic restrictions would deliver to the Palestinians what they currently lack: a critical mass of governing powers. This expansion of Palestinian sovereignty would pose little security risk to Israel. Consequently, it could satisfy the seemingly contradictory wishes held by a majority of Israelis.

The Palestinians are currently caught in a bind. On the one hand, they want an independent state; on the other, few are willing to give up on the national dream of a return of Palestinian refugees. Much of Palestinian society is unwilling to recognize non-Muslim sovereignty over the Holy Land. Recognizing Israel would be a religious concession, and abandoning the “right of return” would be a national concession. For many Palestinians, these commitments are an organic part of their identity, and thus conceding either is unthinkable.