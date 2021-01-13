How to Remove the Danger Period From American Law

Congress controls the date of the presidential election, which has been legislatively calendared for November since 1845. Because voters technically choose a slate of electors versus an individual presidential candidate, the current law states that “the electors of President and Vice President shall be appointed, in each State, on the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November.” Meanwhile, the Twentieth Amendment—which was ratified in 1933—provides that “the terms of the President and the Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January, and the terms of Senators and Representatives at noon on the 3d day of January … and the terms of their successors shall then begin.” For this cycle, the November 3 date resulting from the statue left an 11-week “lame duck” period before the next president’s inauguration. Congress should shrink that period by moving the election closer to the inauguration date, thereby minimizing the opportunity for shenanigans and lasting damage by a disgruntled outgoing president.

Next, the possibility for any interference in the results of each state’s election must be minimized. Congress passed the arcane Electoral Count Act in 1887, after the 1876 presidential contest between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes produced dueling slates of electors from a number of states. The statute sets forth the process for counting Electoral College votes in Congress on January 6, a day that was bound for controversy this year due to multiple Republican members’ pledge to contest Joe Biden’s win in certain states.

If only one or two pieces had been in different positions on the chessboard these past two months—had Biden managed only a razor-thin margin of victory, for example, or had both houses of Congress been under Republican control—American democracy could have met its end. The act allows a single senator and House member to object to a state’s certification on any grounds. Moreover, as the election-law expert Richard Hasen argued in The Atlantic, if vote counts in crucial swing states had been especially close, Republican-controlled state legislatures might have felt more emboldened to employ a part of the statute that allows lawmakers to choose an alternative slate of electors if the election has “failed.” This would have meant canceling out the popular vote and handing the choice of president to the state’s party bosses. Scores of congressional Republicans showed themselves willing to thwart the will of the voters to hold on to power through procedural maneuverings. Without changes in the law, they could do just that. Congress should amend the Electoral Count Act to specify much higher thresholds for triggering these contingencies, such as compelling factual proof of fraud.

James Fallows: Time for consequences

Once the outcome of the election is certain—which should be well before the certification on January 6—the transition must begin, without any political interference. That’s not what happened this round; instead, the administrator of the General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, insouciantly ignored her obligation under the Presidential Transition Act to release congressionally authorized federal funding and other support, such as office space and security clearances, that’s vital for a smooth transition from one administration to another. The statute arbitrarily empowers the GSA administrator to ascertain the “apparent” successful presidential candidate as a precondition to triggering transition resources. The law contains no definition or criteria for ascertaining the “apparent successful candidate,” which enabled Murphy to operate under the pretense that Trump’s bald rigged-election claims were sufficiently legitimate to keep the Biden transition team in limbo indefinitely.