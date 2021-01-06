Here Is Where the Law Runs Out

But there is one thing law cannot do, and that is command obedience to itself. Someone who does not recognize the law’s authority in the first place would not be moved by its demand that it be obeyed. And this, I think, is the correct light in which to view the newest, zaniest “legal theory” Trump and his partisans have come up with. They say the Electoral Count Act violates the Twelfth Amendment. They claim that when the amendment says that the “President of the Senate [i.e., the vice president] shall … open all the certificates and the [electoral] votes shall then be counted,” it means that the vice president has sole power and responsibility not only to count the votes but to decide which electors to include.

It is so very tempting to respond to this by merely saying that they are wrong—which they are! Clearly, unambiguously wrong as a matter of law. The text is not explicit that the vice president actually does the counting (as opposed to just opening the certificates), and for obvious structural reasons it would not make much sense to give the vice president, who will frequently be one of the contestants, sole power to declare the next president. (As many have been saying online, just imagine if someone had told Al Gore he had this power 20 years ago.) No good-faith technique of constitutional interpretation could possibly support this conclusion. That is why the Texas federal court in which Gohmert sued Pence, paradoxically seeking to compel him to ignore the Electoral Count Act, dismissed the case immediately, and why the Fifth Circuit dismissed Gohmert’s appeal on the very day it was filed, without even waiting to hear from the other side.

But we are not dealing with good-faith arguments operating within our existing legal system. We never have been, throughout this whole post-election fight. Rather, we are dealing with a challenge to our existing legal system. When Hawley announced that he would challenge the election results, many commentators said that Hawley, a Yale-educated lawyer, “knew better.” As one Republican official apparently put it, Hawley is “not some moron like Louie Gohmert.”

But I don’t think that is quite right. Presumably Hawley does know that the specific “factual” claims of election fraud Trump has advanced are baseless. (Whether Trump knows this is less clear.) But Hawley apparently believes that Trump should remain in office, as, of course, does Trump. For Hawley, as for Trump, the highest law is that only Republicans may legitimately hold power. The facts of who voted for whom are irrelevant. And all other legal argument and authority must bend toward that higher purpose. This is why the Trumpists’ behavior in this post-election period has had such a mindless predictability. At every juncture, they have said only what they are compelled to say in order to continue believing that Trump should still be president, with no thought for how the principles they are invoking might apply in any other situation.