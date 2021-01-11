Conservatism Reaches a Dead End

Peter Wehner: Republicans own this insurrection

Through the Trump years, a line of distinguished commentators has argued that Trump is simply too much of a buffoon and a moron to do any real harm. The January 6 plan was indeed buffoonish and moronic. Even supposing the crowd had succeeded in intimidating Pence into rejecting the certified returns, his ruling would not have been sustained. Joe Biden would still become president at noon on January 20.

But an idiotic, futile coup attempt can nonetheless get people killed. Five people died. That number could easily have been much higher. Members of Congress could have been among them. Pence could have been among them.

Mobbing Congress and intimidating Pence to incant some magic words: that was Trump’s wish. The details may have remained very hazy in his mind, as the details remained hazy when he directed Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” enough votes to tip the state in his favor. Maybe he did not exactly contemplate an invasion of the Capitol (although by all reports he was initially thrilled to see it happen on TV). Maybe he did not intend all the injury and death (although he has often threatened opponents with injury and death if they resist him: “I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough—until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad,” Trump said to Breitbart News in March 2019). Trump seldom thinks things through in an orderly way from beginning to end. But to the extent that Trump had a concept for January 6, what you saw was that concept, at least until it all collapsed into fiasco and failure.

Questions remain about the Capitol insurrection. Some of the attackers seemed much better drilled and organized than others. Who were they? Some stole computers and other materials from the offices they invaded. Did they grab randomly or with purpose? Maybe the most important of those questions is: Why were so few personnel deployed to protect the Capitol? Did someone deliberately leave Capitol Hill vulnerable, or was it a complacent and careless error?

But those questions number relatively few, because so much of the plan to attack the Capitol was discussed for weeks prior in plain view. The president’s allies openly advocated overturning the election. On December 31, Trump retweeted an article by the broadcaster Mark Levin insisting that Congress could decide the election on its own.

About that time, Trump began summoning protesters to Washington for January 6. Trump’s tweets and retweets turned steadily more extreme and suggestive of violence. He upped the tempo of his claims that the vice president had the power to overturn the election and reinstall him. On January 5, Trump tweeted an outright threat: “I hope the Democrats, and even more importantly, the weak and ineffective RINO section of the Republican Party, are looking at the thousands of people pouring into D.C. They won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen.” The next day, he tweeted a direct injunction to Pence: “All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!”