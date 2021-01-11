Conservatism Reaches a Dead End

The central concept in modern conservatism is victimhood. Responsibility, accountability—those are standards they apply to others, never to themselves. Even as they confront their stark record of complicity and culpability, they cannot absorb it.
During the 2016 campaign, candidate Trump excoriated President Obama for supposedly refusing to use the term radical Islamic terrorism. At one of that year’s presidential debates, Trump said: “Now, to solve a problem, you have to be able to state what the problem is or at least say the name. [Hillary Clinton] won’t say the name and President Obama won’t say the name. But the name is there. It’s radical Islamic terror.”
But now the conservative world has gone all bashful about naming things. The preferred formulas for condemning the violence are vague and general, without reference to who did the violence and why and for whose sake. The vagueness is even more remarkable when you recall that pro-Trump groups had previously invaded the Michigan legislature and tried to seize the governor as a hostage, or that on January 6 armed protesters also menaced the statehouse in Georgia, forced the evacuation of the statehouse in New Mexico, and breached the gates of the governor’s mansion in Washington State.
Unlike the looters who sacked stores during the protests in the summer of 2020, these pro-Trump groups were engaged in political action, not private criminality. Unlike the radicals who besieged the federal courthouse in Portland, the pro-Trump groups are not a hopeless fringe group. They mobilized to support the man who heads the government—and they are praised and encouraged by him.
The world has already met some of the people who executed the attack on Congress: the former military man with the honorable record, the successful real-estate agent, the six Republican elected officials who participated in an attempted violent overthrow of a democratic election. Many more will be met in the months ahead, as police make arrests, and employers terminate jobs. Some of those we meet might be deeply committed radicals. Most will probably turn out to be gullible people with grievances, who were manipulated and deceived by the cable-news network they watched and the politicians they trusted. We will all have many occasions to wonder: Who converted these once-ordinary Americans into enemies of democracy?
Seventy-four million people voted for Trump, and surely the great majority of them reject political violence in all its forms. President Trump is in so much political trouble right now precisely because even those who voted for him reject his violence. But Trumpism as a cause has been tainted from the start by its openness to political violence to take and keep power.
David Frum: Populism without popularity
There’s too much guilt here for Trump to shoulder all by himself, although of course he bears the largest individual weight. Many are guilty, a very great many—even if they never intended for things to spin out of control. They may have wanted only to score some TV time for themselves, or to pad their social-media followings, or to extract a few dollars from angry viewers or readers.