This Is a Coup

The mob disrupted the Constitution, halting certification as required by the document. The Senate and House chambers were locked down, Vice President Mike Pence was whisked away, and demonstrators roamed the halls of Congress. Tear gas was reportedly released inside the Capitol Rotunda, and members were told to don gas masks under their seats.

This attempted coup is Trump’s fault. “This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection,” Mitt Romney told a reporter. It will not work—police may have been unprepared, but they will regain their footing. There’s no apparent endgame for the mob. Those involved in the attack can and should be held responsible, but the president bears the ultimate blame. He has spent two months insisting to his supporters that the election was stolen in an undemocratic fraud. This is not true—the claim has been conclusively debunked and rejected in court after court.

The participants in the coup ought to know better, but they have been lied to by the president of the United States. If what Trump was saying were true, members of Congress would have a patriotic duty to do all they could to save the election, and his supporters would have a patriotic duty to defend the rightful government. But Trump has lied repeatedly and brazenly, practically commanding his supporters to mount an uprising, and now they have done as he asked. “This attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Pence tweeted. He could start with his boss.

Some of Trump’s allies in Congress share blame. While the mob overran security, Republicans were casting doubt on the outcome of the election in the House and Senate. Senator Ted Cruz sent a fundraising text boasting about his attempt to overturn the election in the midst of the melee.

As the chaos spread, Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, “This is wrong and not who we are.” But this is exactly who the members of the Trump clique are. The president and his circle have mounted a four-year assault on the rule of law, and this is the logical end of both that tendency and the president’s specific words. Indeed, even as his son was trying to calm tempers, the president continued to whip them up. Trump raged at Pence, who said he did not have the power to overturn the vote:

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

He added, in another tweet, “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” Later, demonstrating his tendency to view himself more as the leader of the Republican Party than of the nation, he added, “Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue.” Trump did not, however, call on protesters to leave.