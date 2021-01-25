The Entire Point of the 25th Amendment

Crucially, the president does not retake power immediately upon declaring himself able. Rather, the vice president remains acting president during the four-day waiting period. (Whether the vice president and the Cabinet can voluntarily transfer power back to the president in less than four days is less clear.) In addition, if the vice president and the Cabinet re-declare the president’s inability, the vice president remains in power as Congress deliberates to settle the dispute.

The problem is that the text was not drafted with particular clarity. Many people—not just journalists writing this week, but also some lawyers who have commented casually about this section over the years—have misinterpreted it, and said that the president retakes power immediately upon his declaration that he is able.

The hazard here should be clear. Imagine that an unhinged president is threatening to unleash a catastrophe. The vice president and the Cabinet react by invoking Section 4. The president—unhinged, but still lucid—responds and asserts, wrongly, that he has taken his power back. We now have two people claiming to be in charge of the White House, the executive branch, and the military. More problematically, the president could attempt to fire the Cabinet, to prevent it from re-declaring his inability and sending the case to Congress. It is not hard to imagine the havoc that even a few hours of this tug-of-war could wreak.

President Trump would have much stronger incentives—and much stronger proclivities—to misread this constitutional language than did the journalists and lawyers who got it wrong. A besieged president would latch on to whatever legal arguments he could to protect his power. And here, the wrong reading is superficially plausible. There is no way that the president in such a state would sit down to compare the thoughtful legal arguments on both sides, choose the better one, sigh, and hand over power. This is why the general public must understand the proper reading in advance.

The proper interpretation begins with the text. It says the president “shall resume” his powers “unless” the vice president and the Cabinet disagree “within four days.” Here, “unless” means that the action is pending, not that it is reversible. If I write to you, “Send me a check for $100, and I will mail you a widget, unless your check bounces within four days,” you should not expect me to mail the widget until day four.

The text offers another clue. Section 4 mentions the vice president’s status as acting president in two places. First, at its outset, the vice president “immediately” takes power as acting president after the initial declaration of the president’s inability. Second, at its end, Section 4 says that if the president loses the congressional vote, the vice president “shall continue” as acting president. That’s it. Section 4 does not say anything about the vice president taking power back from the president when the second declaration sends the case to Congress—the vice president, then, must never have lost power, because the president never took it back.