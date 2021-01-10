The 10 Best Political Books of 2020 by Black Women

“O woman, woman, upon you I call; for upon your exertions almost entirely depends whether the rising generation shall be anything more than we have been or not,” Stewart said in her first public lecture, on April 28, 1832, before Boston’s African American Female Intelligence Society.

Five months later, Stewart became one of the first American women to give a political speech before what aggrieved people at the time called a “promiscuous” audience, one containing both men and women, Black and white. She addressed the New England Anti-Slavery Society on September 21, 1832. “Tell us no more of southern slavery,” she said, “for with few exceptions … I consider our condition but little better than that.”

American patriarchs—white and Black, including abolitionists—resisted her almost to a man. They tried to silence Stewart again and again by telling her again and again that she was just a woman.

“What if I am a woman … pleading in public for our rights,” Stewart said in a powerful defense of women that foretold Sojourner Truth’s “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech 18 years later. Stewart’s address on September 21, 1833, was her last. Afterward, she skipped town and quit public speaking. Stewart was ahead of her time, striving to move her time ahead, like other trailblazers across time.

Hours after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were declared the winners of the 2020 presidential election on November 7, Harris reflected on the “women who fought and sacrificed so much.” She spoke of standing “on their shoulders.” She spoke of “a new generation of women in our country who cast their ballots and continued the fight for their fundamental right to vote and be heard.”

This fight to be heard remains one of the animating descants of Black women’s political literature, a genre forged in Stewart’s struggle to be heard all those years ago. In 1835, Stewart published Productions of Mrs. Maria W. Stewart, a collection of speeches, essays, and poems that inspired women to follow in her wake.

Jemele Hill: She did it

As Harris prepares to take the oath of office in 2021, here are 10 notable political books on or by Black women published during the history-making year of 2020. Black women called upon themselves, made themselves heard, and shared their political talents and minds in 2020. To recognize Harris’s feat is to recognize all that made her election to the vice presidency possible, including the political literature of Black women in 2020.

Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America , by Stacey Abrams

Our Time is Now is more than a comprehensive chronicle of voter suppression. It is more than a comprehensive exposé of voter suppression. It is a book of clarity. It is a book of inspiration. It is a book of empowerment. Abrams points the way forward to American democracy.