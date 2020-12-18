Perhaps Buttigieg Was the Perfect Pick

Read: All the president-elect’s generals

Or does administrative experience in the federal government matter most? That has sometimes been even more important. Federal bureaucracies, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, are enormous, and have stymied even experienced private-sector managers. But current Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao was previously labor secretary, and that doesn’t mean Buttigieg’s lefty critics think she’s qualified. A lack of managerial experience might be the biggest reason to worry about Buttigieg, especially if you don’t talk about his time at the management consultancy McKinsey & Company, as he would probably prefer you don’t. DOT has almost 60,000 employees; South Bend has barely 100,000 residents. DOT’s 2019 budget was $87.4 billion dollars, while South Bend’s was $358 million.

There’s one more way to think about qualifications, though: Who can best champion the department? This is the strongest case for Buttigieg. DOT is not always a high-profile department, though it touches Americans’ lives pretty much every day, and his presence will elevate it. Because he is a slick communicator, he will be able to advocate for it publicly, and because he was a notable surrogate for Biden during the election, he’ll be able to get the president’s attention. (Plus he’ll be dealing with trains, a subject beloved by Biden.) There’s a similar rationale for Xavier Becerra, Biden’s choice for Health and Human Services, who has a limited health-care résumé but has been deeply involved in litigation over the Affordable Care Act, knows Washington well, and has a profile that may elevate an otherwise-sometimes-ignored department.

The most productive way to think about Biden’s selection of Buttigieg, as well as other secretaries, is as a whole: What kind of Cabinet is the president-elect trying to assemble? There doesn’t seem to be a unifying theme. In some cases, he seems to be choosing for generic leadership skills rather than subject expertise. In others, he’s picking people he trusts. In still others, he’s picking people to discharge favors he owes, either to individuals or to demographic groups.

Such diffusion is a little unusual. Recent presidents have tended to approach the picks with some conceptual framework (the initial Cabinet, at least; the cohort changes organically as posts turn over). Richard Nixon announced all 12 departmental secretaries live on prime-time TV to suggest cohesion, and then mostly ignored them. Ronald Reagan chose a Cabinet that, as Stephen Hess writes, emphasized managerial competence and experience. When his vice president, George H. W. Bush, succeeded him, he aimed to surround himself with advisers who were personally close to him. “Loyalty is his ideology,” a friend told The New York Times.