Now consider 2020. This time the plaintiffs include the Trump campaign and the Republican Party, and their goal has not been to expand ballot access. Instead, preelection, they filed hundreds of lawsuits across the country in an effort to hamper state efforts to increase access to the polls during a pandemic. In these lawsuits, courts again were asked to call balls and strikes, but the team configuration shifted: No longer were voters suing states over restrictive laws. Instead, a major political party was suing states to kill more-expansive voter-access laws. Their success was similarly mixed, but the structure of the process was novel.

Since November 3, things have gotten even more tortured. The Trump campaign is no longer suing to halt increased access to the polls. The votes have now been cast. Instead, Team Trump is attempting to use the courts to affirmatively cancel hundreds of thousands of validly cast votes. Trump has been losing for good reason: The laws his campaign has cited as grounds for such extraordinary relief were not designed to enable losing candidates to reverse elections through widespread disenfranchisement. But the very deployment of this tactic over and over again—and judges’ failure to sanction lawyers for filing frivolous claims that lack legal and factual predicates—has put a new weapon in the disenfranchisement toolbox. We are certain to see it wielded again.

When the Constitution was ratified in 1788, it did not include an affirmative right to vote. The electoral process was left to individual states. Yet the Supreme Court has long taken the position that, despite the lack of a clear constitutional mandate, “the right of suffrage is a fundamental matter in a free and democratic society. Especially since the right to exercise the franchise in a free and unimpaired manner is preservative of other basic civil and political rights, any alleged infringement of the right of citizens to vote must be carefully and meticulously scrutinized.” Although in Bush v. Gore, the Supreme Court halted a recount in Florida in 2000, it did so on equal-protection grounds because it was concerned that voters would be treated unfairly under the existing state recount law.

Congress has stepped in to help voters too. In 1964, it passed the federal Civil Rights Act, giving legislative heft to constitutional amendments aimed at ensuring that all men and women age 21 and older—despite race or color—have the right to vote. In 1965, it passed the federal Voting Rights Act, which suspended literacy tests and authorized the Department of Justice to oversee changes in election laws in states with a history of discrimination in voting (a provision that the Supreme Court struck down in 2013). Other laws of the past 40 years, such as the Voting Accessibility for the Elderly and Handicapped Act of 1984, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act of 1986, the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, and the Help America Vote Act of 2002, sought, in one way or another, to expand and secure the franchise.