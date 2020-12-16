Trump’s Last Stand Is a Lost Cause

There’s no good reason for the bases to bear those names, especially today. They honor men who led a treasonous revolt against the federal government, and who fought against the very army that uses the bases, for the purpose of maintaining Black slavery. Beyond that, the generals they honor were losers. Perhaps the most famous of the bases is named for Braxton Bragg, one of the worst generals in American history. Several of these bases were established during World War I. As Michel Paradis wrote in The Atlantic this summer, those years were a high-water mark for Lost Cause mythology, and the government wanted to grease the skids to place big installations in the old Confederacy. (More were added during World War II.)

Neither of these rationales applies today. There’s a welcome movement toward removing honors for Confederates, and the South is now solidly supportive of the United States military. Trump hasn’t offered any coherent explanation for why he objects so strongly to renaming the installations. He has complained that, somehow, it would dishonor American troops who won wars while passing through the bases under their current names. Trump has, however, consistently protected racist iconography. He defended people who participated in a white-supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017; praised General Robert E. Lee; and declined to condemn the Proud Boys, a far-right group, during a 2020 presidential debate. Although it might be tempting to see this pattern of behavior as an electoral ploy, Trump has exploited racial divisions throughout his life.

Another consistent theme of Trump’s presidency (another lost cause, even) has been the futility of his legislative agenda. Trump’s four years in office have been consequential in many ways—foreign-policy changes, judicial appointments, the general erosion of the government—but they have produced little legislation. The president’s much-lauded plan to repeal and replace Obamacare came to naught. Even when Republicans controlled both houses of Congress, they would not fund his border wall. None of the big bills he promised for his first 100 days were enacted at all. His two biggest achievements were a package of tax cuts, which fell well short of the tax-code overhaul he’d hoped for, and criminal-justice reform, an existing, bipartisan effort he later soured on.

Now, despite his months of veto threats, Congress has passed the NDAA and sent it to him to sign, and leaders say they’ll override him if it comes to that. As the record shows, this isn’t a lame-duck president seeing his power diminish. Trump’s inability to get Congress to do what he wants fits the pattern of his presidency.

The intransigence of congressional Republicans may seem paradoxical. The House passed the NDAA on a 335–78 vote in the same week that 126 Republican members of the House signed a brief in support of a preposterous and dangerous Supreme Court case that sought to have the vote in key swing states thrown out so as to reelect Trump. How is it that they could kowtow so shamefully there and thumb their nose at him over the NDAA?