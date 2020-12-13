The Court, however, disposed of it in short order, writing that Texas lacked legal standing to challenge the manner in which other states conduct their elections. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas briefly noted their disagreement with the Court’s jurisdictional conclusion, but took care to add that they “would not grant other relief” and expressed “no view on any other issue.” On Monday, the Electoral College members will convene to formally cast their ballots to make Biden the next president of the United States.

Kim Wehle: Trump’s election litigation will have lasting effects

All of this came as a deeply disappointing sequence of events for Trump, who had repeatedly called on the Republican-appointed justices to back his ambitious bid to fashion an unlikely victory out of resounding defeat. (When announcing the nomination of now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett in September, Trump made no attempt to hide his desire to have her confirmed expeditiously: “I think [the election] will end up in the Supreme Court,” he said. “And I think it’s very important that we have nine justices.”) As Election Day approached, many observers—myself included—worried that if the race were close enough to come before the Court, its newly minted 6–3 conservative majority, anchored by three justices appointed by Trump himself, would find a way to return the favor.

The conservatives did little to disabuse Court watchers of this notion before the election, signaling to their Republican allies that a sympathetic Court might await them on the other side. In late October, in a case about Wisconsin’s deadline for counting absentee ballots, Justice Brett Kavanaugh endorsed a dubious legal theory from a Bush v. Gore concurrence authored by then-Chief Justice William Rehnquist—a theory the majority, which effectively handed the 2000 presidential election to Republican candidate George W. Bush, did not rely on—that federal courts have a constitutional duty to prevent state courts from interfering with state legislatures’ authority over the administration of presidential elections. The language of Kavanaugh’s concurrence also evoked some of Trump’s more alarming voter-fraud claims, bemoaning the “chaos and suspicions of impropriety” that can proliferate if late-arriving ballots “flip the results.” (In dissent, Justice Elena Kagan pointedly retorted that “there are no results to ‘flip’ until all valid votes are counted.”)

Two days later, while dealing with a dispute over Pennsylvania’s mail-in-ballot receipt deadline, Alito declared that the election would take place “under a cloud,” writing a statement joined by Thomas and Justice Neil Gorsuch that left open the possibility that ballots received after Election Day could go uncounted, depending on the litigation’s outcome. A separate dissent authored by Gorsuch and joined by Alito questioned the legitimacy of a six-day extension of North Carolina’s deadline imposed by state elections officials. It is not a coincidence that Republicans picked these fights in purplish states where including or excluding a tranche of ballots could, in theory, swing a hotly contested election from one candidate to the other.