Franklin Foer: The monster publishing merger is about Amazon

As the big houses have become bigger and bigger, their business has become more about making money than art or protest, so that small publishers now provide a far wider variety of literature, politics, history, and journalism, of art making and truth-to-power-speaking, of actual risk taking—and from a far more diverse group of authors —than the commercial conglomerate publishers. And the bigger the big publishers get, I told the DOJ attorneys, the more risk-averse they become. The less willing they are to lose money. Audiences need to be expanded, not necessarily diversified. And then the safer, less boat-rocking, bigger-demographic-satisfying stuff they publish becomes what the marketplace they dominate adapts itself to sell. The risk aversion becomes systemic.

The attorneys didn’t disagree. And when the interview was over, I felt a huge sense of relief. They got it, I thought. They definitely got it.

The merger, of course, was approved shortly thereafter.

Thus a publishing behemoth was born, a behemoth that now, a mere seven years later, is once again taking over a leading competitor, Simon & Schuster. PRH has purchased S&S for $2.2 billion, or twice the asking price—a fee none of the other big publishers could match. News Corp, the owner of HarperCollins, blasted PRH for “buying market dominance.”

This is exactly right. Just seven years ago, the industry had six dominant giants. Now three of them have merged together. The other giants, let alone the numerous independent players, are not just smaller; they’re smaller by billions of dollars. I said it in 2012, and I’ll say it again now: The DOJ needs to stop the consolidation.

Barack Obama’s Justice Department was no trustbuster. That DOJ, also in 2013, sanctified Amazon’s monopoly by successfully prosecuting five of the Big Six publishers for collusion in an effort to stop Amazon’s loss-leader pricing. (Judge Denise Cote’s decision even strongly hinted that she thought Amazon was indeed a monopoly—she just felt like the publishers had gone about defending themselves in the wrong way—suggesting that antitrust law had thereby been used to prosecute the victims of a monopoly instead of the monopoly itself.)

John Newman: What Democratic contenders are missing in the race to revive antitrust

For the past four years, the Trump administration has regularly attacked the monopolies that Obama championed. But with the incoming Biden administration looking like it will be stocked with graduates of the Obama team, we may be back where we started even if the DOJ does look into the PRH-S&S deal. We’re certainly back to where we were in 2013 insofar as the justifications being offered by the main players. In what seemed to be messaging to the DOJ, PRH explained that due to a more “fragmented” marketplace, the company had nowhere near as much market share as everyone thought it did. It didn’t have 30 percent, as The New York Times reported, it had less than 20 percent.