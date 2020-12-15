How Texas’s Attorney General Won by Losing Big

The attorney general has consistently maintained his innocence, arguing that the stock he received from the company was merely a gift , and that the prosecution is politically motivated . Because the case involves his private law practice, he is forbidden from using state funds or even his campaign account for legal expenses. Instead, he’s raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for a separate legal-defense fund.

In a 2016 article in Texas Monthly, the reporter R. G. Ratcliffe wrote that, following Paxton’s indictment, the attorney general virtually disappeared from the day-to-day operations of his office and made few media appearances. It was the low point of his tenure in terms of public support. Only after he hired two crisis-management firms did his strategy—and political fortunes—begin to change. Instead of avoiding reporters, Paxton began to seek out the spotlight.

In many respects, Ratcliffe argued, it was a return to the formula Paxton had used during his dozen years in the Texas Legislature. Paxton’s signature achievement as a lawmaker was passing legislation that changed the signs welcoming travelers to Texas so that they included the words “Proud to be the home of President George W. Bush.”

Much of the other legislation Paxton sponsored may have failed, Ratcliffe recounted, but he used those failures to build a loyal political following. He sponsored bills that would have prevented school districts from getting sex-education material from Planned Parenthood, and that promised to protect religious freedom, endearing him to Christian conservatives. That approach propelled him to one of the most important statewide offices, as he succeeded Greg Abbott as attorney general.

In this office, since emerging from hiding, Paxton has injected himself into major media events whenever the public hungers for any morsel of information. For example, he conducted back-to-back interviews when a 2016 Black Lives Matter march in Dallas erupted into gunfire and a sniper shot and killed five police officers and wounded nine others. Paxton was never directly involved in the investigation, and his answers typically took the form of “I don’t know” or that investigators “are continuing to try to get that information.” He did a repeat performance in 2018, when someone started planting bombs throughout the city of Austin. The more often he appeared on television, the less he was identified as the attorney general who was under indictment.

Paxton also began making a name for himself by routinely suing the Obama administration. Some of those suits went nowhere, but they still garnered attention. The attorney general also led a group of 26 states that stopped Barack Obama’s policy Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA), with a 4–4 Supreme Court vote leaving a lower-court ruling against the program intact.