How Texas’s Attorney General Won by Losing Big

Last week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a brilliantly cynical lawsuit seeking to overturn the presidential election in four swing states—Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The lawsuit used a provision of the U.S. Constitution that makes the Supreme Court the arbiter in state conflicts. President Donald Trump quickly jumped on board. Republican attorneys general in 17 other states, as well as 126 of the 196 House Republicans, filed briefs expressing support for Paxton’s suit.
The justices lost little time in turning away the suit on Friday night. But even as he lost in court, Paxton had already won. The Texas politician has built his career on using such defeats to rally support. And losing this lawsuit—his highest-profile setback to date—might have been just what he needed as his own legal problems continue to mount.
Paxton was sworn in as Texas’s attorney general in January 2015—and then indicted by a state grand jury for securities fraud that July. He has successfully tied up the criminal complaint in court ever since, and he managed to win reelection in 2018, even as the indictment still hung over him. Paxton faces three felony counts related to his persuading investors to buy stock in a technology company, Servergy, allegedly without disclosing that he was receiving a commission, as well as without registering as a securities dealer. He faced similar civil charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission, although that case came to an end after being dismissed by a federal judge for the second time.