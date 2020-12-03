But what about Democrats? Misinforming Americans is what many Democrats do, too. They are not just like Trump. But in the weeks since the election, they have misinformed the public, like Trump.

Democrats handily won the White House, but unexpectedly failed to flip all 12 state legislative chambers they’d targeted. They lost at least 12 seats in the House of Representatives, and although they made gains in the U.S. Senate, they may still fall short of a majority. Moderate Democrats falling east and west began searching for explanations for these disappointing results in the postelection haze. They could not blame the other swing voters , those who swing between staying home and voting , as they normally do—the surge in turnout included many people who hadn’t cast ballots in 2016 voting for Democrats in 2020.

Moderate Democrats could have pointed to the unprecedented number of Republican voters and the difficulty of defending “very competitive and often Republican-leaning districts in a nationalized election,” an explanation the political scientists Ryan Williamson and Jamie L. Carson advanced. They could have pointed to GOP voter-subtraction policies or Republican gerrymandering , which prevents Democrats from translating their popular-vote edge into electoral victories in congressional and local districts. They could have highlighted all those split-ticket voters who voted for President-elect Joe Biden and congressional Republicans. They could have blamed Biden for not delivering down-ballot wins as he and his allies said he would in the primaries.

All of these factors are grounded in good evidence but not good politics. It appears politically untenable for moderate Democrats to criticize the president-elect or white swing voters in their districts, or to underscore the devastating reach of voter suppression.

Instead some, though certainly not all, moderate Democrats zeroed in on a different factor, one that deflected blame and made overtures toward conservatives in their districts. They blamed the party’s down-ballot losses (or narrow wins) on progressive policies like Medicare for All and slogans like “Defund the police,” which they believe alienated voters. Moderate Democrats generalized anecdotes from constituents and failed to provide any measurable proof to substantiate their claims (outside of perhaps South Florida).

At the same time, Trump blamed his election loss on widespread voter fraud in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Milwaukee, and Detroit. He generalized anecdotes of his supporters and failed to provide any measurable proof to substantiate his claims.

In the postelection period, the American people were told that voter fraud made Trump lose but not down-ballot Republicans, that progressive policy proposals made down-ballot Democrats lose but not Biden. The politics mattered, not the hypocrisy.