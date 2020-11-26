He put a camera up one nostril and asked me to read from a sheet of lofty thoughts as he peered at my vocal cords. I am not the Earth’s most pious man, but I often serve as a reader at our Catholic church, and pride myself on my Isaiah. My voice those mornings could rumble up from the soles of my feet and come down like thunder before escaping out the door. At restaurants I had to be careful so as not to be overheard five tables away.

But now, reading for the doctor, I sounded like an asthmatic goat. He was quick with a diagnosis. The screen showed one reddish flap moving and another standing still. “Left-vocal-cord paralysis,” he said.

The cause of that paralysis left him stumped. Had the nerve connecting the brain to the voice box been compromised by a return of the cancer? (So far, scans suggest otherwise, thankfully.) Had many dozens of sessions of radiation finally caught up to me? (Still possible.) A cooler prospect was that maybe I’d caught some bizarre fungal infection, like valley fever, while hiking a couple of months earlier in the Utah desert. (Oh Lord, please let it be that.) Or was it, as doctors like to say, idiopathic? A disease of its own kind, without known origin. Which means that even an idiot wouldn’t know. I may never find out for sure.

My voice was like a windless piccolo; a normal one is like a trombone. Breath is the raw material, so to speak, for great orations and arias and the sweet nothings of everyday utterance. It comes out of the lungs under pressure and vibrates the vocal cords, just as it does with the lips when blowing a horn. From there the noise goes up the throat and into the back of the mouth, as it does past the valves in a horn. There it receives the peculiar contours and intonations and resonance that distinguish my voice from yours: our voice print, which gives raw sound personality. Only when it comes out of the mouth and past the lips is it enunciated into actual words and imbued with meaning.

Being deprived of the use of a single vocal cord, I have learned, is like trying to blow a trombone with one lip hanging loose. You might be able to make some sound, but it will be weepy and thin and pathetic. Ocean waves, the wind through leaves, that passing airliner overhead—all of the world’s intrinsic white noise has greater strength than the weak fart of your own voice. Now I lacked the oomph to launch even a decent sentence.

Before people began to babble intelligibly, the primary purpose of the vocal cords was to keep things like water and raw mastodon meat from getting into the lungs. As one medical text put it, “The ability of the larynx in man to contribute to the production of sound is nothing more than a fortunate side-effect.”

It is that fortunate side effect that allows us to say “I love you” and “Four score and seven years ago” and “Could you please get the hell out of my way?” But when the larynx loses its proper function, you fall back on silence and gestures. There are worse things.