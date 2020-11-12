These changes, which come as the president is refusing to acknowledge his defeat last week, probably don’t foreshadow the kind of elaborate plots that Trump’s critics fear. If anything, the personnel changes are remarkable for the small-mindedness and garden-variety spite they demonstrate.

David A. Graham: Trump is the loser

Serious people in defense and intelligence circles are worried, including Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst now serving in Congress, and retired General Barry McCaffrey. Four theories about what the administration is doing are circulating. The first, easily dismissed, is that the president is organizing security forces to support his remaining in power. Esper had publicly opposed the president’s threat to invoke the Insurrection Act during this summer’s protests, and had told people he would remain in his job to ensure that the military was shielded from politically motivated uses during and after the election. In firing the policy and intelligence chiefs, and circumventing the Senate-confirmed deputy secretary of defense, David Norquist, to choose Miller as the acting secretary, Trump now has installed a more fully compliant civilian leadership of the defense establishment.

But the Pentagon’s civilian leadership was never the most immovable bulwark against politicizing the military. That honor belongs to the military itself. It’s impossible to imagine the Joint Chiefs of Staff consenting to violate their oath to uphold the Constitution. Their chairman, General Mark Milley, recorded an abject apology for even the appearance of doing so in the summer, after he accompanied Trump across Lafayette Square for a photo op. That incident served as a warning to top brass: The White House wouldn’t hesitate to compromise the trust that the American people have placed in the professional military. Senior officers have studied the statutes and thought carefully about how to keep their feet out of a wolf trap that would sully their honor and despoil their relationship with the American public.

The second and most alarming possibility is a preemptive military strike on Iran. Trump will not want to leave office, proponents of this theory maintain, without having more to show for his “maximum pressure” campaign to force Tehran to give up its nuclear-weapons program. As a casus belli, the Trump administration might use Iran’s uranium enrichment, which, according to United Nations officials, has just reached 12 times what the country was permitted in Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal. The recent firings ostensibly clear the Pentagon of responsible officials who would stop Trump from starting a war that he could leave burning for the successor he resents. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s trip to Europe and the Middle East folds into this theory as diplomatic preparation for war.