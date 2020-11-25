Having a good meal is never a bad thing—regardless of the day or the number of people at the table. I’ve cooked for many large groups, including at a state dinner for President Barack Obama and President Xi Jinping of China, at which we served 250 people four courses in 35 minutes. Pulling off a big event can feel euphoric if you’re still standing at the end. However, in my everyday life, I spend a lot more time cooking just for myself, as I imagine you do too. While this year’s Thanksgiving may feel disappointing for many of you who are missing your families, look on the bright side. You can now make whatever you want. Focus on the freedom of this year’s Thanksgiving.

It takes a lot less time to cook for four than it does for 20, and it can be liberating; with a smaller group, you have fewer individual tastes to please. And if you’re by yourself, you have no worries about others judging you. You want to eat a bowl of cranberry sauce on your own? Go ahead; no one is watching! Cooking for one is about taking care of yourself. And don’t you deserve it this year?

Make it easy. Choose the one dish you can’t live without and spend your time making that. I’m not making dinner, but if I were, I’d spend my time making my foie gras stuffing. I’d buy a demi-baguette or two small rolls, cut them, and let them dry out. I’d mix in some sautéed onions, some prunes with cognac, a small tin of foie gras mousse, and some chicken stock; let it sit; and then bake it. I would simply roast everything else. Maybe a guinea hen or a heritage chicken, maybe a whole head of maitake mushrooms draped with lardo, maybe some brussels sprouts and a small kabocha squash. This holiday is supposed to be about celebrating the harvest anyway, so why not buy some beautiful, local ingredients and let them shine on their own? Much of the traditional Thanksgiving feast can be cooked in the same oven, even on the same sheet pan with a little salt and butter or oil. And I’d open my favorite can of jellied cranberry sauce and serve it sliced with those lovely ridges, instead of having to make the obligatory whole-cranberry sauce that I find overly astringent and texturally unpleasant. (No, I didn’t grow up harvesting my own cranberries from a nearby bog; I grew up in suburban Michigan.)

Sizing down the Thanksgiving feast is just math and a little common sense. The average portion size for protein is about five to six ounces a person, perhaps slightly more for this type of binge feast. That is a third of a pound of boneless meat. You want leftovers? Double or triple that. Using a bone-in bird? Count on 50 percent of the weight being bone. For each side dish, try to envision your plate. Portion size for an accompaniment depends on how many people there are, and how popular it is. You need much less cranberry sauce than stuffing in my household. What can you eat? A cup of stuffing? Maybe a little less of brussels sprouts? If you’re serving a soup, six ounces a person is an average-size appetizer. But perhaps you don’t want you and your loved ones filling up on that, so you reduce it to three. Pie portions are pretty self-explanatory. A slice after all that rich food is usually enough for me.