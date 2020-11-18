Needless to say, the realities of politics didn’t always match his soaring visions. He was repeatedly warned about this. When he first told Michelle of his plan to enter politics she responded, “I wish I had your optimism. Sometimes I do. But people can be so selfish or just plain ignorant. I think a lot of people don’t want to be bothered. And I think politics seems like it’s full of people willing to do anything for power, who just think about themselves.”

When he was in the Illinois state legislature, a well-meaning lobbyist came up to him and told him to stop expecting people to be driven by noble ideals. “The key to surviving this place is understanding that it’s a business. Like selling cars,” the lobbyist said. “You start believing it’s more than that, it’ll drive you crazy.”

For the first many years of his career, he kept finding evidence that people weren’t buying the idealism he was selling. He got crushed in a race for Congress in Chicago. In one of the memoir’s most memorable scenes, Obama describes his effort to get into the 2000 Democratic National Convention, just four years before he was the next convention’s star. He couldn’t rent a car because his credit card was over the limit. The credentials his friend promised him didn’t include floor access, so he just wandered around the perimeter. He tried to get into one of the parties but was rejected. He flew home as Al Gore was accepting the nomination. “I was almost forty, broke, coming off a humiliating defeat and with my marriage strained,” he writes. “I felt for perhaps the first time in my life that I had taken a wrong turn.” Worse, he realized, he had run for Congress not because of some “selfless dream of changing the world,” but to “satisfy my own ego, or to quell my envy of those who had achieved what I had not.”

The dragon of selfishness had eclipsed the better angels of his nature. If this could happen to the man who would become Mr. Hope and Change, who among us is immune?

When he got to the White House, events conspired to give credence to the darker view of human nature. An epidemic of greed and consumerism had just brought about a financial crisis.

Republicans decided it was in their interest to obstruct every proposal he floated. The leaders of China, Iran, and Russia practiced a ruthless realpolitik. Putin reminded Obama of a hyped-up version of a Chicago ward boss, to whom, he writes, “life was a zero-sum game; you might do business with those outside your tribe but in the end, you couldn’t trust them. You looked out for yourself first and then for your own.”

I interviewed Obama many times during those White House years, sometimes alone, often in groups of a dozen or so columnists. In the first years, even as history threw crisis after crisis at him, he retained his hopeful demeanor. But as the years went by, notes of bitterness and annoyance crept into his voice. He came to speak more proudly of his nuts-and-bolts 2012 reelection campaign than he did of the lofty 2008 one. He sometimes projected the disappointment that, unfortunately, the rest of humanity was not up to his level. I learned to never ask him about any past decision, because it would send him off on a defensive 20-minute peroration on why some debatable decision had been absolutely correct. By the end of his presidency, it was easy to get the impression that idealism had been worn down by bitter experience—that the idealistic Obama, who early in his presidency gave a speech in Cairo about democracy and human rights in the Middle East, had given way to the later Obama, who seemed to find the whole Middle East a giant clusterfuck to be avoided as much as possible.