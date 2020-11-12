Under Xi, the Chinese government’s goal is to replace the U.S. alliance system with a new network of strategic partnerships with China at the center, and to propagate a “China model” of economic and political governance. It wants to create a new world order based on what it calls a “community of common destiny” that reshapes global institutions to be more compatible with the CCP’s own authoritarian governance, diminishing the influence of Western-style democracy as championed by the U.S. and its allies.

World opinion leaders have been astonished by the scope of China’s plans under Xi, and they tend to assume that the nation will make those plans reality. There is a sound basis for this thinking. The CCP has been very successful over the past half century. But the truth is that Xi and his nation will face major obstacles going forward.

China’s impressive gains in power and influence over the past 40 years obscure that its era of what the former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping called “reform and opening” has ended. The economic market reforms that rocketed China to the top of global power indexes were halted more than a decade ago. And all its seeming political improvements—the incremental liberal reforms in law and governance—have been reversed. Xi has undermined the very system that allowed Chinese power to flourish.

As a result, today China faces considerable challenges in the main spheres of economic growth: land, labor, and capital. China has no real property rights, which, combined with severe environmental degradation, means that land is badly misused and does not generate significant economic growth. Even before the pandemic, China’s GDP growth in 2019 had tumbled backwards to its lowest levels since the early 1990s.

Moreover, because of the one-child policy, China will soon face a labor shortage that will only worsen over time. The CCP also confronts enormous social costs related to its massive aging population and its need to provide a social safety net. Inefficient state-owned enterprises and politically motivated state banks dominate the economy. Thus, unsurprisingly, capital is badly misallocated.

China is unlikely to overcome what is known as the “middle-income trap” by restructuring its economy and becoming more innovative. It has neither the legal infrastructure nor the intellectual-property regime necessary to accomplish that goal. Some elites are trying to leave China. Others, who cannot leave, are attempting to at least get their money and families out. In addition to brain drain and capital outflows, China faces unprecedented social challenges as a consequence of its severe gender imbalance, as there are tens of millions more young men in the People’s Republic of China than women.

Read: How China is planning to win back the world