Few elected Republicans have joined the president in his most toxic claims. But similarly few have acknowledged that Joe Biden is the presumptive president-elect. Senators Ben Sasse, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins; Governors Mike DeWine, Larry Hogan, and Charlie Baker; and former President George W. Bush are among the most prominent to have done so. More recently, Senators Pat Toomey and Bill Cassidy have joined that roster. Others have used the phrase president-elect in passing or have stated that aspects of the transition should begin as a prudential matter. And finally, nearly three weeks after Election Day, the Trump-appointed head of the General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, grudgingly acknowledged what has been clear for most of that time, that Joe Biden is the “apparent” winner of the election, thereby releasing funds to begin a transition. The president allowed this, but vowed to fight on.

The trend is in the right direction, but it is still shockingly little and sadly late. Too many Republicans continue to deny reality. Too many elected Republicans retreat to repeating truisms: The president has the right to challenge election results, he has no obligation to concede while he’s still pursuing these claims, and states have not yet certified their votes. These positions have the virtue of being accurate, but they ignore the president’s more outrageous claims and the real harm he is doing.

Trump has the faith of tens of millions of Americans, and he is encouraging them to believe that we are in the midst of a coup and that living under the rule of the other party would be intolerable. He’s casually declaring official results he dislikes illegitimate. He’s doing exactly what our Founders wanted to avoid.

Trump is not the first to use this type of corrosive rhetoric or to conjure the forces of division and delegitimization. Hillary Clinton spoke for many Democrats when she called him “an illegitimate president.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Justice Amy Coney Barrett “illegitimate.” Stacey Abrams still hasn’t conceded the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race.

That doesn’t make it right. The president is the head of state and possesses the biggest microphone in the world. Corrosive language does more damage when it comes from him. And the scope, breadth, and toxicity of his rhetoric—not to mention the significance of his claims—dwarf these other examples.

Both the president and members of Congress take an oath to uphold the Constitution. President Trump is violating his oath. Congressional Republicans who hesitate to speak this truth fall short of theirs. Given the weakness of the president's position and the audacity of his claims, that it has taken this long for partisans to just begin acknowledging reality is astounding. One shudders to contemplate how our system might respond to a murkier election result.