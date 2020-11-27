Read: Your phone wasn’t built for the apocalypse

News articles portrayed smartphone photographers’ dilemma as something of a novelty. The San Francisco Chronicle quickly published an explainer online: “Why your phone camera can’t capture Northern California’s orange sky.” Yet anthropogenic forces reshaping the environment have flummoxed photographers before. Many improvements in photographic technology aim to enhance what we see, offering up the world as we imagine it or want it to be. Sometimes we struggle to understand the gulf between the representation and the gross reality before our eyes. Sometimes photos help us understand a changing climate; sometimes they obscure it.

In the mid-19th century, England’s infamous industrial smog was blamed for the poor quality of early photographs made there. Daguerreotypes, the first publicly available photographic process, can possess exceptional detail and luminosity, but critics at the time found English daguerreotypes dark and ill-defined. At the first World’s Fair, held at London’s Crystal Palace in 1851, American photographers won three of the five medals awarded to daguerreotypes. One correspondent from the United States wrote of the exhibition: “The excellence of American pictures is evident, which is to be accounted for by several reasons. In the first place, American skies are freer from fog and clouds—from bituminous coal not being much used, the atmosphere of our cities is free from smoke.”

The smoke and industrial “fog” of London (the catchall term used for fog and smog in the 19th century) appeared frequently in descriptions of the city. Charles Dickens wrote in Bleak House of the “smoke lowering down from chimney-pots, making a soft black drizzle, with flakes of soot in it as big as full-grown snowflakes—gone into mourning, one might imagine, for the death of the sun.” Oscar Wilde cited “the yellow fog” in his poem “Impressions du Matin.”

Despite the foul-smelling evil gloom of the fog, Claude Monet relished its effect on the light. He wrote in a letter: “I can’t begin to describe a day as wonderful as this. One marvel after another, each lasting less than five minutes, it was enough to drive one mad. No country could be more extraordinary for a painter.”

Critics of English daguerreotypes blamed the smoggy skies for shadowy pictures, even those made indoors, such as portraits. However, American photographers who set up shop in London didn’t have the same problem. John Jabez Edwin Mayall, a successful Philadelphia photographer, relocated his studio to London in 1846, where he became known for the quality of his large-scale portraits. One photographic journalist wrote in 1853: “Mayall is known as the ‘American Daguerreotypist,’ and is considered about the best in London. His specimens are certainly proof that the fogs of London are not the cause of Daguerreotypists failing in procuring clear pictures; for many of his are equal to the best ever taken.”