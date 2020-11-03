Counting ballots takes time—whether they are cast in person or by mail, and nothing requires that the process arbitrarily stop on Election Day. This has always been true. Nothing is different this round.

This is not to say that the end of Election Day is meaningless. Also last Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling barring Wisconsin election officials from extending the deadline for counting mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day. In a concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh rationalized a quasi-Cinderella rule for mail-in (as opposed to in-person) ballots on the theory that deadlines “avoid the chaos and suspicions of impropriety that can ensue if thousands of absentee ballots flow in after Election Day and potentially flip the results of an election.” In his own concurring opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch offered that “elections must end sometime, a single deadline supplies clear notice, and requiring ballots be in by election day puts all voters on the same footing.” In a dissenting opinion joined by Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Elena Kagan aptly retorted that “it is hard to see how the extension of a ballot-receipt deadline would confuse citizens about how to vote,” and that “protecting the right to vote in a health crisis outweighs conforming to a deadline created in safer days.”

But Trump seems to be arguing something far more radical—that all ballot counting must stop at midnight tonight, regardless of how or when the ballots were cast.

This would be a nonsensical standard, as most states don't finish counting ballots on Election Day. In a recent report, The New York Times asked election officials whether they expect to have all votes counted by the end of November 3. Only eight states anticipate that by noon tomorrow, 98 percent of their ballots will be counted.

States could finish counting their ballots at wildly different times, and that stems from variations in state law. In Alabama, for example, absentee ballots are counted “upon closing of the polls,” at 8 p.m. eastern time. Ballots postmarked on or before November 3 that arrive after the polls close are not counted. In Illinois, by contrast, ballot counting begins at 8 p.m. on November 3, but mail-in ballots postmarked “no later than election day” that arrive before November 17 are counted. If a mailed ballot is rejected because the signature on the ballot-certification envelope and the signature “on file in the office of the election authority … do not match,” Illinois law requires that the election authority notify the voter and “state that the voter may appear before the election authority, on or before the 14th day after the election, to show cause as to why the ballot should not be rejected.” This process takes time.

