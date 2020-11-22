Through it all, Mao wallowed in narcissism, delighting in the chaos he had willed upon the nation. As violence began to spread at the very start of this period, the chairman famously rhapsodized in a letter to his wife, “There is great disorder under heaven—the situation is excellent.” Five months later, on the evening of his birthday in December 1966, he would raise a toast: “To the unfolding of nationwide all-round civil war!”

In retrospect, Mao’s adoration of chaos, and his indifference to the carnage wrought by it, should have come as no surprise. His preoccupation with turmoil, his sanctification of violence, and his ever-ready willingness to light the spark that could set a prairie afire are all conspicuously present in his writings dating back to the late 1920s and early ’30s. Equally obvious are his visceral disdain for stasis, his contempt for expertise, his loathing of bureaucratic administration, and his impatience with the effort required to effect positive change in situations bound by rules, laws, and institutions.

To this day, the Chinese who lived through this period, the Cultural Revolution, have internalized one lesson clearer than any other: They know that all the most seemingly immutable institutions of society—the rules, the authority structures, the social hierarchies, the police, the armed forces, and everything else that seems so predictable and impervious to change—are but ephemera that can disintegrate in the flash of an eye. And they know that all of the human inhibitions so intrinsic to social life—the disinclination to violence, the ability to feel shame, the willingness to trust, and the subordination of emotion to reason—can so easily give way to the basest of human desires, particularly in the context of a mob and a manipulative leader. Witnesses to the Cultural Revolution are all too aware that what separates us humans from the state of nature is but a thin, fragile veneer.

Why does this matter? On one level, it’s important for understanding contemporary China. Xi Jinping today can proclaim all he wants the “great renaissance of the Chinese people.” He can parade his tanks, conjure the patriotic fervor of his citizens, and revel in triumphalism. But even the most casual observer can discern the flip side of all this jingoistic solidarity: The compulsive desire to stamp out potential dissent, and thus potential disorder, wherever it lurks, whether in unregistered evangelical Christian churches, the Chinese #MeToo movement, the culture and ethnic identity of the Uighur people, or the desire of Hong Kong citizens to preserve their basic civil rights. Xi promotes solidarity, but beneath it lurks fear, fear that the edifice of harmony and strength is vulnerable to collapse at any moment.

However, that’s not the main reason why Americans should understand what Mao did in 1966. I began studying China as a college student in the mid-1980s and am now 25 years into a career as a professor of Chinese studies. Over the course of that time, I’ve been continually moved by the intensity, drama, and profound tragedy of Chinese history. I’ve valued and benefited from the wisdom of Chinese friends, colleagues, and mentors. And I’ve empathized with the particular challenges, hardships, and triumphs they’ve faced in their lives. Still, their nation’s experience always seemed so remarkably different and removed from that of my own. That is, until the present.