Countless women can relate to what Harris went through. Women of color are often scrutinized more closely than others, and we are criticized in different terms. We are used to being told that we are too direct, too outspoken, too … something. Many of us have been punished for our ambition and had our passion mischaracterized as a threat. We are accustomed to being discounted.

To think about a Black woman holding such a lofty position in our political landscape is inspiring, especially in light of the obstacles Harris faced. But her rise does not necessarily represent a new reality for women of color.

When Barack Obama was in the White House, many on both the left and the right cited the first Black president as proof that the nation had progressed significantly on racial issues. But that notion was washed away by the election of Trump, which showed that Obama’s presidency had been an aberration, not evidence of an inclusive new norm.

Likewise, commentators will be tempted to Obama-ize Harris and characterize her vice presidency as evidence that women of color have arrived in a new position of power. While the political muscle of Black women is a real thing, Harris’s victory doesn’t erase the hurdles that Black women face on a regular basis.

No one should forget how much sexism and racism—the combination known as misogynoir—Harris has confronted, or the unrelenting misinformation campaigns waged against her on her path to the vice presidency. No one should forget that even though the Biden-Harris pairing was ultimately victorious, millions of people voted for a president who gleefully belittled and insulted not only Harris but other high-profile women of color. No one should forget that because of ingrained stereotypes about Black women, Harris will have to tread more carefully than Biden did in the nation’s second-highest office.

Harris’s ascent to the vice presidency is certainly a reflection of what’s possible. She has accomplished something that no other Black woman has. I can’t help but daydream about Harris someday stepping one level up to the presidency. But for now, her vice presidency is worth celebrating because—however painful the process—she made it to the other side of the barrier.