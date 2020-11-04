Even without the results, though, there are some lessons to draw from the race already. State-level polls suggesting a rosy outlook for Biden seem to have been badly off. (Biden is still likely to win the national popular vote.) The most glaring example is Florida, which appears to be headed into Trump’s column despite Biden consistently but narrowly leading in polls there.

Florida is also a good example of one of the most important trends in the results so far: Trump is outperforming expectations, many polls, and his 2016 results among minority voters. In Miami-Dade County, for example, where more than two-thirds of the population is Hispanic, Biden was leading Trump by just 7.3 percent with 95 percent reporting—in a county Hillary Clinton won by nearly 30 points four years ago.

Biden does seem to be making gains over Clinton’s performance and cutting into Trump’s edge with white voters. If the Democrat can still win, it will be because he is able to use that to his advantage to at least partially rebuild the “blue wall” in the upper Midwest, a bloc that includes not only Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, but also Ohio. He will, however, have to avoid the losses among minority voters in those states that he’s seen elsewhere.

Results from those states will stream in slowly. Officials in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin say that they do not expect to declare winners tonight, and counting could stretch later into the week. Trump is comfortably ahead in Ohio; Biden polled well in Nevada, where results were slow to arrive. Although Biden is seeing positive signs in Arizona, most of the reach states that he had dreamed of snatching from Trump aren’t breaking his way. Texas is likely to remain Republican. North Carolina is on a knife’s edge. In Georgia, many votes remain outstanding from the Atlanta area, which is expected to tilt heavily Democratic, but Trump currently leads in the state.

This means that the final outcome may not become clear for days. Maine and Nebraska, which award some electoral votes by congressional district, could find themselves in the spotlight. There is even a chance of a 269–269 Electoral College tie, a once-in-a-blue-moon scenario that would send the race to the U.S. House.

All in all, it is enough to create a sense of déjà vu—but to what? For Republicans and anxious Democrats, tonight might feel like a flashback to 2016, when Trump shocked pundits to win the election. More optimistic Democrats hope that the better analogy is to 2018, when an expected wave of wins for the party seemed to have crested too soon on Election Night, only to swell as more votes were counted, in a phenomenon known as the “blue shift.”

The uncertainty will test the strength of the country’s democratic institutions. Americans are accustomed to news outlets projecting the winner of the presidential race on Election Night. Official election results don’t exist until states certify them, which will be weeks from now, but ever more sophisticated numerical analyses have produced an expectation of quick and decisive answers.