The inequities in the system have been made very clear in the pandemic, as some states took heroic measures to make sure their citizens could cast ballots, and others showed their contempt for democracy. Now, in the aftermath of the election, the federalized system means that Trump’s demands are generally being ignored. Elections officials in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania are continuing to count, simply doing their job.

The Trump campaign and its allies are filing lawsuits around the country, trying to interrupt and challenge the process. Without reviewing the details of every suit and state law, it’s impossible to draw conclusions about any individual case, and the court system is unpredictable. But generally, these suits don’t seem to have a rosy outlook. Republicans have not yet produced any clear examples of major problems in the voting and counting system. Although tight elections, such as the 2000 presidential election in Florida and the 2008 U.S. Senate race in Minnesota, can be decided by legal wrangling, it’s all but unheard-of for litigation to change the five-digit margins that exist in many swing states now.

If Trump is in a reflective mood (not a style that usually suits him), he might feel a sense of déjà vu at his impotence. The president has achieved a great deal in his term in office—remaking the court system, shredding regulations, and shaking international alliances—but he is at his most effective when he is able to make decisions by fiat within the executive branch. Trump is accustomed to that manner of power, having wielded it in his business career, in which he sat atop a privately held family business, his power nearly absolute. (He even realized he could often break the law with impunity, suffering only the occasional slap on the wrist.)

As many a businessman turned politician has learned, the government doesn’t work that way. Trump has perhaps exceeded their accomplishments with the realization of how little stands in the way of a president who has no shame or respect for norms, but the fundamental problem that the executive branch cannot act alone continues to trip him up in other pursuits.

In Congress, his track record has been paltry. The president managed to push through a major tax cut in 2017, though the political benefits were minimal, but otherwise his legislative plans went to die. Even with unified Republican control of the House and Senate in 2017 and 2018, he couldn’t get appropriations for his signature border wall.

Trump has also repeatedly been stymied by the courts, though he’s had a few more favorable decisions at the highest levels, especially as more and more of his appointed judges reach the bench.

