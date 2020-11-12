In a democracy, the purpose of politics is to gain and then exercise power over public policy. Rage-donating to long-shot candidates—of either party—isn’t a winning strategy. The McGrath donations point to a larger problem.

In a postelection interview earlier this week, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, argued that her party lacks “core competencies” in grassroots engagement. As a political scientist who studies the behavior of parties and voters across the country, I think that this criticism is correct. Candidate campaigns will spend money on TV ad blitzes or short-term hiring sprees, but they seldom try to build durable grassroots organizations that help develop tomorrow’s leaders and get out the vote in good times and bad. State Democratic and Republican Party organizations are often completely strapped for cash, and therefore exert little influence. Both Democratic and Republican campaigns can be frenzied and disorganized.

When I come across political organizers who patiently build support for the causes they care most about, they stand out as rare exceptions to the norm. They’re not the ones raising gobs of money on the internet.

Individuals, political-action committees, and other contributors spent some $14 billion on this year’s presidential and congressional races; small donors accounted for about a fifth of that sum, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. About 40 percent of Joe Biden’s donations and 45 percent of Donald Trump’s came in amounts less than $200. The donations primarily occurred online. The Democratic-aligned fundraising firm ActBlue reported more than $1.5 billion in donations just from July to September. On account of the pandemic, high-dollar donors, who in typical years are wined and dined in exchange for their gifts, also gave via the internet at high rates.

Online giving, large and small, suffers from a problem of discipline. Rather than stopping and thinking and planning a strategy—which candidate or organization would make the best use of my money?—many online donors are just acting expressively. They see an inspiring video, and they click Donate. They see a good politician take down a bad politician in a debate or in a congressional hearing, and they click Donate. They mourn the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and they click Donate. Sometimes this money goes to a great campaign or organization that will use it well. Other times, not so much.

Ideally, expressive donations would create an opportunity for political organizers to raise money when it comes in easy so that they can spend it later—much as the biblical Joseph stored up crops in the years of plenty to maintain supplies in the years of famine. That upside, of course, relies on Joseph-like party operatives to lay the groundwork, hire full-time organizers, plan a long-term grassroots strategy, and keep momentum strong for when the flood of donations ends.