This was the party McClellan was chosen to represent. This was the party that could have decided—for the nation—that freeing Black people from bondage was not a goal worth continuing to fight a war for. The Democratic Party adopted a platform that was oriented around making a peace deal with the Confederate states—something that might have not only allowed them to keep their slaves, but allowed enslavers to reclaim the formerly enslaved who had escaped across Union lines. After winning the nomination, McClellan rejected the platform, but Lincoln feared that, if McClellan won, Democrats would persuade him to abandon the war.

But in September, the tide changed. The Union General William T. Sherman’s troops had Confederate forces in Georgia on the run, so much so that Confederate President Jefferson Davis removed the Confederate General Joseph E. Johnston in the middle of the campaign because of his defensive tactics and replaced him with General John B. Hood. In the weeks that followed, Hood was more aggressive, but no more successful. And in September, Sherman sent officials in Washington a telegram stating, “So Atlanta is ours, and fairly won.” After this major victory, and another by General Philip Sheridan in the Shenandoah Valley, the country rallied behind Lincoln, giving him a convincing 212–21 victory in the Electoral College. What’s more, 78 percent of Union soldiers ultimately cast their ballot for Lincoln, throwing their overwhelming support behind their commander in chief whose campaign slogan, “Don’t change horses in the middle of a stream,” seemed to resonate, especially after a series of military victories. According to one officer whose sentiments were captured by Foner, the soldiers supported Lincoln because he believed that “this war is not a failure, that slavery must die.”

History often turns on events whose significance goes unrecognized by later generations. I suspect that many Americans do not realize how Sherman and his troops in Atlanta helped shape our country as we know it. I myself had been unfamiliar with the story for most of my life. I don’t remember being taught in school about how close Lincoln was to losing reelection—how, but for Sherman’s military triumph so soon before the election, voters in the Union states might have ousted the 16th president. America narrowly avoided a world in which President George B. McClellan, under pressure from Peace Democrats, declared a cease-fire and assured the Confederate states that slavery would be protected in the South if they rejoined the Union. How much longer would slavery have continued after the war was over? Maybe into the 20th century. Quite possibly well into it.

The 2020 presidential race was far more stable than 1864’s was. Biden, it seems, was always ahead, even if his lead was not nearly as wide as polls had led us to believe. But the margins in some swing states were close enough that I find myself imagining how, but for the occurrence of any number of scenarios, Trump might have eked out reelection. Many seem to think that Trump has been largely impervious to the onslaught of scandals that have plagued his presidency, including those that have come during the final months of the campaign. And that might be true for the more than 73 million people who decided to support his bid for a second term, but I find myself wondering whether there was any single event that might have persuaded just enough voters, in just enough swing states, not to vote for Trump. Perhaps The Atlantic’s story on Trump calling people who serve in the military “losers” and “suckers” was the final straw for just enough people in Wisconsin. Perhaps The New York Times’s revelations about Trump paying only $750 in federal taxes was too much for just enough people in Arizona to accept. Perhaps the story of more than 500 children remaining separated from their parents at the border was too much for just enough voters in Georgia to stomach. But the central hypothetical I keep returning to is what the election might have looked like if Trump had responded to the coronavirus pandemic with even a modicum of empathy or a sliver of competence. Might enough voters in Pennsylvania have made a different decision if they saw a leader driven by science and not empty bravado? Biden’s margins in a handful of swing states were—although larger than Trump’s own margins in many of those states in 2016—still narrow enough that slightly different circumstances would have given the incumbent a second term.