Thompson: Let’s go back to 2016. Did you feel like, compared with your friends and family, that being a mathematician made you more prepared for Trump’s win? Were you more attuned to the possibility of the less likely event?

Ellenberg: You know, I don’t want to pat my own back. But I think I did a good job in 2016—and am doing a good job now, not only with the election but also with the pandemic—of having a certain level of epistemic humility about the world. It makes sense to me to say: There is a good reason to bet on X, but we don’t know for sure. There are so many people, especially pundits on TV, saying: “Now look, this is what’s going to happen.” And then somebody else says, “No, this is going to happen.” That’s a very different perspective to have on the future: to believe that a clear answer exists, if only we’re clever enough to see it.

Thompson: You’re describing two very different mindsets, or frameworks of thinking, about the future. So, let me try an analogy here. Some people are optimistic, and some people are pessimistic. That’s a psychological spectrum between optimism and pessimism. What you’re describing is another psychological spectrum: Let’s call it the epistemic-humility axis. Or, the who-the-hell-knows axis. Some people think about the future like a perfectly solvable equation and think: There is one answer here, and if I think hard enough, I’m going to solve it. But some people think about the future, and, even as they’re trying to discern what’s going to happen, they’re focused on what they don’t know, or cannot know.

Ellenberg: Yes, I like that. I think these are orthogonal axes. A pessimist can be overly certain about the future, or a pessimist can be epistemically humble. But that humility is not natural. It doesn’t come naturally to us. It’s exhausting to be epistemically humble, all the time.

I think about this a lot in the current pandemic. You see a lot of analysts saying, “If I think about it hard enough, I can figure out why this state got hit harder than that state, and why this country got hit harder than that other country.” They think that if they look hard enough, and study the curves and the policies, they’re going to figure out the entire difference between the Netherlands and Belgium. Maybe they will. But also, maybe random individual choices and dumb luck play a role in the spread of a pandemic. The truth is that there is a lot of stochasticity in the world. You have to be prepared to live in a world where strange things happen, and you can’t immediately and totally explain them.

Thompson: Speaking of opposite ends of the epistemic-humility spectrum: I was listening to the FiveThirtyEight podcast the other day, and the hosts were saying that people in their life were coming up to them and asking: “I know your site says Biden has an 87 percent chance of winning, but what’s really going to happen?” I thought that was pretty funny. Here you have readers of a probability website, asking the site’s methodologists to discard probability and just tell them the one thing that’s going to happen. As if the forecasting model is a ruse, and the Wizard of Oz is behind the curtain looking at the one true crystal ball. That seems to be an illustration of the phenomenon you’re describing. Many normal smart people just want to know the one answer.