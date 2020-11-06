Donald Trump’s loyalists are fixated on Philadelphia, and its affection for Joe Biden, as the president’s reelection prospects fizzle. Ted Cruz called Philadelphia “lawless” and “the worst in the country.” Another pro-Trump pundit tweeted, “I’m going to Philly tomorrow. This is war.” The TV commentator Lou Dobbs called Philadelphia “a cesspool electorally” and said Republicans should “surround that thing.”

Trumpland’s focus on Philadelphia trickles down from Trump himself, who has frequently used the city as a sort of race-baiting euphemism to suggest voter malfeasance without evidence. In August, he gave rallygoers the wink-wink-nudge-nudge instructions to “watch Philadelphia, watch St. Louis, watch Chicago” for voter fraud. “And when I say ‘watch,’” Trump said, “you know what I’m talking about.”

But you want to go to war with Philly? Philadelphia? Guys. Seriously. Are you sure?

We’re talking about the city that booed Santa Claus and would do it again; where sports fans hurl batteries, snowballs, and vomit at the things they don’t like. Philadelphia! Home of the Broad Street bullies and the U.S. Constitution; where dismembered bodies and baby alligators turn up in the chemically polluted Schuylkill River; where people happily swim in garbage dumpsters when it gets hot; where they have to grease the lampposts to stop exultant drunks from climbing them. This is the city that beheaded a child-size talking robot.