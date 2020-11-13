Read: The simple rule that could keep COVID-19 deaths down

The responsibility of containing the virus doesn’t just fall on the government. Individuals must also play a role. Thanksgiving could be the perfect storm to accelerate the spread of COVID-19. It would be a good year to skip travel and large Thanksgiving gatherings. If you do get together with others, each pod should limit outside contact for the 14 days before the holiday and minimize risk of exposure during travel. People should reduce the size of gatherings, spend less time indoors together, wear masks when not eating, increase ventilation, and make sure that no one who is feeling sick participates.

Although spring closures were poorly timed and targeted in many parts of the country, our first punch landed in the Northeast, driving down cases to low levels, and reduced viral spread in much of the rest of the country. But our second punch—keeping the virus down—has, so far, missed badly.

Despite lots of effort, current programs to test, trace, and isolate cases have failed to stop the large majority of spread. Tests must come back in hours, not days, and are particularly important among social networks in order to trace webs of transmission and isolate and quarantine people quickly. Outbreaks can be stopped, but only by quick, expert work—and cooperation with public-health measures, which is difficult to secure in an environment of misinformation and mistrust.

Around the world, the best-performing countries provide stipends, social support, and temporary housing to help people who are quarantined. South Korea and Singapore used large isolation facilities for moderately ill patients. Taiwan and Australia offered subsidized hotel accommodations and financial support ($500 and $1100 per person in each country, respectively) to those ill or exposed. Supporting people with safe and appealing isolation for short periods of time would be a win-win, improving both COVID-19 control and economic stability.

Read: The difference between feeling safe and being safe

Many clusters of cases come from people who go to work, school, or social get-togethers while ill. No testing, government, or health-care program can control COVID-19 if people continue this behavior. Government and businesses can help. No one should have to choose between feeding their family and keeping their co-workers safe. Paid sick leave reduces the spread of viral disease in workplaces. Instituting it will require collaboration by companies and strategic legal action by the incoming administration and, if possible, Congress. From a public-health standpoint, ensuring paid sick leave is a no-brainer. The devil is in the details of how this is done. In the CARES Act, provisions were limited and complex so didn’t help stop the spread of COVID-19 as much as a more effective law could have.