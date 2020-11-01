The episode illustrates some important points. First, externally imposed solutions to complex problems almost never work. One need only look at the ill-conceived and sloppily executed British partition of India and Pakistan, a policy that not only killed more than 1 million people at the time but also fostered enduring sectarian tensions and instability between two countries that are now nuclear powers. Second, when similarly sweeping solutions are proposed today, they almost always emanate from Washington, not from the field.

Foreign policy looks far different up close than it does from a congressional hearing room or think-tank auditorium. And although I disagreed with Biden over the concept of soft partition, I have otherwise observed, through tough field experience over the years, his unusual commitment to getting the facts right.

In foreign-policy circles, Biden faces a number of criticisms: that he is too soft or too hard on China, that he is too partial to the use of military force, that he lacks grand theories and strategic vision. I disagree. In an article earlier this year in Foreign Affairs, he laid out a clear worldview: “The Biden foreign policy agenda will place the United States back at the head of the table, in a position to work with its allies and partners to mobilize collective action on global threats.” This is roughly the same worldview that all presidents supported from 1945 until Donald Trump was elected.

Biden’s article is also noteworthy for acknowledging that relationships with other nations require close contact and skillful management. “The world does not organize itself,” Biden wrote. Neither friends nor foes will do what the U.S. wants simply because officials in Washington order them to do so. And conditions on the ground—as career diplomats know—are messier than they appear from thousands of miles away.

I served as an ambassador to six countries—three under Democratic administrations and three under Republicans—during a Foreign Service career that spanned almost 40 years. Foreign Service officers staff embassies and consulates around the world, many in difficult and dangerous places. In three of the countries where I served as ambassador, one of my predecessors had been assassinated on the job. The Foreign Service, like the military, is apolitical. For either to succeed, elected policy makers need to know what is really happening and, even better, see it with their own eyes.

During his many years on the Foreign Relations Committee—as its chair when Democrats controlled the Senate and as the ranking member when they did not—Biden traveled often, particularly to hard places. In January 2002, President George W. Bush sent me to Kabul to reopen our embassy in Afghanistan. Our first congressional visitor later that month was Biden, who emphasized that he was there to gather information, not pursue a partisan agenda. His trip was not a junket. He slept on a cot in my office. His staff joined the rest of my team in the embassy’s underground bunker. A company of marines was billeted with us for security. The wait for the bathroom was long. And it was the middle of winter, maybe the coldest in years. Biden loved it.