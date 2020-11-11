Trump showed no empathy for the hospitalized Martin Gugino, who after being shoved to the ground had blood coming from his head as he lay motionless. “I watched, he fell harder than was pushed,” Trump tweeted.

On the day of Floyd’s funeral, the attack lines were set. Floyd’s soldiers were attacking racism and police violence as the problem. Trump’s soldiers were attacking all those demonstrating against racism and police violence as the problem. The battle of 2020—the historic battle for America—was on.

Biden projected his successful presidential campaign as “the battle for the soul of America.” He first offered this intoxicating battle cry in The Atlantic on August 27, 2017, days after the violence of Charlottesville, Virginia, days after Trump posed a moral equivalence between neo-Nazis and the people rallying against them.

“The crazed, angry faces illuminated by torches. The chants echoing the same anti-Semitic bile heard across Europe in the 1930s,” Biden wrote. “If it wasn’t clear before, it’s clear now: We are living through a battle for the soul of this nation.”

No one can now deny the battle. The Biden and Trump campaigns made clear the battle before the nation. But what if American history; what if Charlottesville; what if Trumpism; what if the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrations, and natural disasters this year; what if the election and its chaotic aftermath have shown us something else about the battle? A second national soul on the battlefield?

We the people of the United States do not have a single national soul, but rather two souls, warring with each other. The battle for the soul of America is actually the battle between the souls of America.

Everyone recognizes that the nation is divided to its very core, but the division is not between people. The key divide is not between Trump voters and Biden voters; or between Republicans and Democrats; or among conservatives, moderates, and progressives. It’s not between who the people are, but what the people are being—the outcome of our being.

The biblical Hebrew words that mean soul—nefesh and neshama—stem from a root that means “to breathe,” as Elizabeth Dias wrote in The New York Times. In a biblical sense, soul is our very being, our very life. As the scripture says in Genesis 2: 7, “Then the Lord God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.”

If God breathes souls into humans, then humans breathe souls into nations. What did the Founding Fathers (and the Founding Mothers they barred from participating as equals) breathe into America? Into Americans? Into American politics? Into American culture? Into American policies and practices? Into American institutions?