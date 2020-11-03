What was happening around this time four years ago: Between 8 and 9 p.m. ET, warning signs were flashing for Clinton in Florida and Ohio. Trump took a commanding lead in Florida’s Panhandle region. By 8:45 p.m., betting markets and the Times’ Upshot needle pointed to Trump as the favorite to win Florida. But Clinton was still projected to be the next president.

What I’ll be focusing on: Florida

This year in Florida should be a bit like a brisk horror film: a relatively fast, white-knuckle ride that could end with a lot of people screaming. Florida has been counting mail-in ballots for weeks now. “We’re in a generally better situation than some other states because we have the infrastructure in place to handle mail ballots,” Michael McDonald, a political scientist at the University of Florida, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Again, viewers should be prepared for a blue mirage followed by a red swing—but there is a good chance that, unless the margin is razor-thin, we’ll get a call in Florida on Election Night.

Trump is still likely to win in the northern Panhandle region, but Biden is hoping to flip several crucial counties in the southern half of the state. For example: Pinellas County, which includes St. Petersburg, swung to Trump after Barack Obama won it twice, including by eight points in 2008. Biden is also looking to improve on Clinton’s 63–34 margin in Miami-Dade County.

What else to watch for: I’ll also be looking to the New England states New Hampshire and Maine.

In 2016, Clinton was expected to win New Hampshire comfortably, but instead she won by less than half a percent. Trump dominated rural New England places where Obama had won easily, which presaged his nationwide grip on the rural white vote. We could see a reversal this year: Biden is projected to win New Hampshire by about 10 points, and we’re expected to see the full returns tonight, offering reliable data about Biden’s strength among white voters. While Trump won noncollege white voters in 2016 by about 30 points, the last batch of 2020 polls show Biden narrowing that gap to 18 points.

Maine counts absentee votes alongside Election Day ballots, so there shouldn’t be much of a red or blue shift. Keep your eye on Maine’s second congressional district. One of the most rural districts in the country, it went twice for Obama before flipping to Trump in 2016. Biden is projected to eke out a narrow win there. Maine also has one of the closest Senate races, in which Democrats are narrowly favored to pick up a seat.

What to ignore: Pennsylvania

I know that FiveThirtyEight is projecting it to be the tipping-point state. I know that a Trump upset here would massively improve his chances. But don’t expect a clear picture of the state’s outcome on Election Night. Although about half the state is expected to vote absentee, Pennsylvania could not begin processing ballots before today. Some counties don’t believe they’ll be finished until at least the end of the week. Since Election Day votes will be counted first, we are likely to see a “red mirage” in the state, as Trump goes up early on Election Day, only to have his lead eroded by Democratic-leaning mail-in ballots that are counted during the week.