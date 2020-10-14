Brooke Harrington: Trump’s very ordinary indifference to the common good

Having watched the transformation of Russia into a dark-money superpower over the past 20 years, I had noticed Whitehouse’s campaign against domestic and international kleptocracy well before he made it an issue at Barrett’s hearing. Few in Congress have taken the time to focus on these issues, so I called Whitehouse this summer to talk about his work on them. Here is an edited and condensed version of that conversation:

Anne Applebaum: My past work on Russia drew me to the subject of dark money. How did you get interested?

Sheldon Whitehouse: I’m the son, grandson, nephew, and cousin of Foreign Service officers. And my father didn’t exactly enjoy the champagne circuits of the Foreign Service. He was posted to a lot of contentious and difficult places, where he could see what can happen after a country is looted by its rulers. Then I went into law enforcement and saw firsthand how the ability to hide ill-gotten gains is a huge incentive for organized criminals, whether kleptocrats, money launderers, drug dealers, or international terrorists. I’m also an American exceptionalist. So it angered me that we should have allowed our country to become a money-laundering haven, like some sleazy offshore principality. That is not a good look for the city on a hill.

Applebaum: People sometimes talk about tax havens and shell companies as if they were just part of the landscape, something we can’t do anything about because that’s just how money works. And yet these entities are all made possible by the law, and they can be removed by the law. Why did we allow this shadow world to come into being, and why don’t we put an end to it?

Whitehouse: The history of this begins with small, broke countries finding that they could cater to individuals wishing to hide income from taxing authorities, and then scrape off small fees and enjoy the little banking and legal opportunities that this opened up. That trickle became a flood as more organized criminal actors realized how important it was to hide money. A cohort of professionals then began to make a lot of money facilitating this, and those professionals respond very urgently to any efforts to cut off what is their unfortunate livelihood. Some American states also got into the act, facilitating the creation of shell companies. Now it degrades our foreign policy; it degrades our national security; it degrades our national reputation. It’s like a septic organ in the body creating illness and symptoms everywhere.

Applebaum: Why hasn’t the proliferation of money laundering made people angry? Is it because it’s so complicated?

Whitehouse: Partly because it’s complicated, yes. Secondly, it’s because of the cheering section, the people lobbying to keep it all going. Thirdly, many of those who make money are cynical. As long as this is going to happen, we might as well go along, they say. And fourthly, you have the benefit of all that money flowing in. You don’t have to be the Cayman Islands or the Turks and Caicos to enjoy this benefit. Look at London and the number of big London houses and townhouses that are in effect full-sized safe-deposit boxes for offshore kleptocrats and criminals and oligarchs to maintain a hidey-hole if things go bad.