David A. Graham: The president can’t bluff his way out of this

Trump believed that taking the coronavirus seriously would panic the markets, threatening his presidency and his chance at reelection. Now his own denialism has placed both his presidency and his campaign in peril. And like all the other reckless irresponsibility, it was entirely preventable.

The president’s atrocious record on the pandemic is familiar. Early on, he lavishly praised China for its handling of the new virus, though he has now blamed the country for its spread. In February, when there were 15 known cases in the United States (though likely many more unknown), Trump assured the nation that the case count “within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.” Later, he said that the pandemic would be over in the United States by Easter. He heralded each new grim milestone of fatalities as a relative victory, only for each death toll to be quickly eclipsed.

As cities and states around the country began to lock down, and as consumers and workers holed up, the pandemic knocked the economy flat. Trump demanded that business reopen and restrictions be dropped, hoping to rescue the economy and with it his political prospects. The president didn’t understand that Americans were taking the virus far more seriously than he was, and that there could be no full recovery until the pandemic was under control.

The same dynamic occurred again later in the summer, as Trump insisted that schools around the country could open. But once again, many citizens and local authorities were no longer willing to take Trump’s word for it, and wanted spread to be more controlled before classrooms reopened.

Some people did heed Trump’s blasé attitude, though. According to a study from Cornell University, the president is the single largest source of misinformation about the virus. Many Americans still don’t wear masks, practice social distancing, or take other steps to prevent the spread of the disease. The result is that the country is too sick to reopen, but also too open to stifle COVID-19. The president’s campaign encouraged people to attend massive rallies, often without masks, against the advice of public-health authorities. Herman Cain, a high-profile supporter of Trump’s, died of COVID-19 after attending a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

David A. Graham: Trump is living in denial

Nonetheless, Trump’s own diagnosis is surprising. It is hardly news that the president is careless with the lives of American citizens, but he is obsessive about his own health. He has maintained an aggressive testing regime around himself, in an attempt to allow him to live without the limitations most Americans are now experiencing.

There have been occasional breaks in the defenses. In May, after a presidential valet tested positive, Trump claimed he was taking hydroxychloroquine, the drug that he heralded as a miracle cure but that medical professionals have said is neither safe nor effective against the coronavirus. Mostly, the large bubble around Trump has held—until now. Trump has said that he is safe because everyone around him is safe.