The mask is off. After months of flirting with the notion, Trump is now explicit about his plan for the pandemic: He has none. He wants Americans to take the punch, take the deaths, and pretend all is fine. Trump is acting as though he has triumphed over the virus, and thus the rest of the country can too. But with his words and acts, he is making it likely that more Americans will die.

Whether Trump is truly recovering is an open question. Shifting, impartial, and confusing accounts of his health from his medical team and other aides mean there’s no way for members of the public to trust what they’ve heard about his prognosis. Many COVID-19 patients see the worst stretch of the disease between the seventh and tenth days, which for Trump are (apparently) still to come. He was administered drugs that are typically used for serious cases, and doctors won’t speak about his lung function. The president seemed to be in pain during his return to the White House, which was clearly designed to act as an ad for his reelection campaign.

If, in fact, Trump is solidly on the mend, his case is hardly representative. Most Americans who contract COVID-19 will not receive the treatment he has. The president has a personal physician on duty at his residence, and was cared for at Walter Reed by a team of dozens of doctors and other providers from the best institutions in the world. He was given an unusual course of drugs not available to most Americans—in fact, as his doctor, Sean Conley, said during a press conference yesterday, it’s not clear that any other patient has been able to receive this particular combination of treatments. “We’re in a bit of uncharted territory when it comes to a patient that received the therapies he has so early in the course,” he said.

For months, Trump has equivocated about the disease, occasionally recommending that Americans take precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing to fight the pandemic, but more often calling for hasty reopenings of the economy, schools, sports leagues, and other institutions in the hopes of producing something more like normal. That has placed him at odds with much of the nation. Large majorities disapprove of his handling of the pandemic. Nearly three-quarters of Americans said in a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll that Trump was personally reckless in his approach to the disease.

As he recuperated in the hospital, his campaign aides and some pundits gave voice to the hope that Trump’s illness would give him a chance to reset his view of the pandemic and strike a tone more in harmony with that of the American public.

This idea was as naive as it seemed. Something did change when Trump became sick: He no longer worried about the disease striking him personally. “Maybe I’m immune,” he said. “I don’t know. But don’t let it dominate your lives.”