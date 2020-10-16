Read: The voting disaster ahead

On October 6, the deadline to register in Florida, the registration website crashed. (Virginia’s registration site also crashed on October 13, the last day to register to vote in the state.) In Florida, the registration barrier came on top of the U.S. Court of Appeals in the Eleventh Circuit upholding Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’s bill requiring people with prior felony convictions to pay all prison fines, fees, and restitution before registering to vote. In 2018, Florida voters had restored the voting privileges of 1.4 million Floridians who had served time for felonies (exempting murder and sex crimes). About 28 percent of the potential new registrants were Black, in a state Trump won by fewer than 120,000 votes in 2016.

To deter voters who are already registered, voting by mail has become the central focus of GOP voter subtraction in 2020. Over the years, voter fraud has hardly been a problem, being reported at nearly the same nonexistent rate as alien abductions. There’s no evidence of systemic voter fraud with mail-in ballots. But still, on October 2, the Department of Justice ended its decades-old policy of noninterference in elections when it stipulated that a U.S. attorney’s office can interfere if it suspects election fraud involving postal workers or military employees. Days earlier, Trump had claimed that mail-in ballots for him were being thrown away. “This is going to be a fraud like you’ve never seen,” he said at the first presidential debate. And he wasn’t referring to the Republicans who installed unofficial ballot boxes throughout Southern California, which state officials say is illegal.

For months, Trump has been using his pulpit to delegitimize voting by mail, which has become widely popular amid a pandemic that the Trump administration has failed to control. “Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to state wide mail-in voting,” he tweeted on April 8. The reason is not hard to figure out: In one recent poll, 48 percent of Biden supporters said that they plan to vote by mail due to concerns about COVID-19, compared with just 23 percent of Trump supporters.

Republican state legislators have followed their president and fought hard to implement voter subtraction in red states and swing states. And some activists have gone further. In August, the right-wing operatives Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl were charged with making automated phone calls to about 12,000 Michigan residents, falsely claiming that their personal information on mail-in ballots could be used to execute arrest warrants or collect credit-card debt.

But the misinformation campaigns pale in comparison with Republican efforts to make voting by mail harder. This year, the Supreme Court upheld requirements in Alabama and South Carolina for witness signatures on mail-in or absentee ballots. In September, two Minnesota Republicans challenged Secretary of State Steve Simon’s decision to count mail-in ballots arriving up to a week after the election. Due to Republican-backed laws or court rulings, mail-in ballots must be received by the time polls close on Election Day to be counted in South Carolina, Wisconsin, and Montana. But in a victory for Native Americans, the Yellowstone County District Court found the Montana Ballot Interference Prevention Act (BIPA) to be unconstitutional. Since 2018, BIPA had effectively disenfranchised immobile Indigenous peoples who lived in remote areas by prohibiting voting organizations from collecting and delivering their ballots. A similar law remains in effect in Arizona, defended by Ducey. The Arizona governor publicly calls for a game of addition but, like other Republicans, privately plays a game of subtraction.