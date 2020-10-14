That’s because precedent—what it is and when to respect it—is at the heart of the debate over whether to overturn landmark progressive victories such as Roe and Obergefell v. Hodges. The Court’s conservative majority is not likely to be sympathetic to the idea of a constitutionally protected right to abortion, contraception, or same-sex marriage. But jurists such as John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh care about the Court’s reputation and might not want to risk the kind of backlash that could follow the overruling of those decisions.

For that reason, progressive social movements have sharpened their demands that the Court respect its precedents and save its reputation for being above the political fray. Conservative movements have responded by stressing that some precedents are so shoddy—and so socially destructive—that they don’t count as settled law (and thus don’t deserve any respect at all).

Settled law, too, is part of that coded lexicon. In theory, a settled precedent has lots of ingredients: It is not unworkable or impossible for lower courts to apply. It’s not wrongly decided (or at least not ridiculously so). Ordinary Americans rely on it in organizing their lives.

But when it comes to Roe, conservatives mean something else entirely. Anti-abortion-rights activists say Roe is unsettled because the Court failed to put an end to the abortion wars. All such activists (and most Republicans) hate Roe. According to the anti-abortion-rights movement, that’s all the proof you need that it’s unsettled. And these activists say that Roe’s other consequences have been catastrophic. The movement blames Roe for distorting other legal rules, polarizing American politics, and poisoning the process of Supreme Court nominations. You can’t have a settled decision at the heart of the culture wars. Or at least that’s the argument conservative movements are making.

It’s not the easiest argument to swallow. The Court hasn’t historically rejected precedents simply because a decision did not put an end to a major culture war. There’s no reason to change that now. The Court has generally not moved too much away from public opinion, and when it has, the justices have triggered some powerful backlash. Roe failed to the settle the abortion wars, yes. But, whether for or against abortion rights, no Supreme Court decision will put an end to conflicts about reproductive rights. Will a conservative Court reexamine its gun-rights decision, District of Columbia v. Heller, because gun laws are still divisive? What about Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, the Court’s ruling that opened the door to uncapped corporate spending? If the Court treats Roe as especially unsettled, that decision will appear hypocritical, if not outright partisan.