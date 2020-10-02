The obvious replacement for a presidential candidate who dies or drops out is the person’s running mate—who, after all, is running for the post of presidential understudy. But neither party would be formally bound to move the vice-presidential nominee up to the top of the ticket. With the stakes as high as they are, no one should be surprised if other candidates were to make a play for the top spot. And if the running mate were to be chosen, the party would need to choose a new vice-presidential nominee—a process that would necessarily be wide open. Drama would surely ensue.

It is too late to reprint ballots at this point. Not only have millions of people voted already, the process of printing and distributing ballots is simply too time-consuming to try to squeeze it in before November 3. The law recognizes that at a certain point, the ballots say what they say, even if what they say is no longer accurate. As a political matter, it would be crucial for the party replacing its candidate to broadcast its choice to the public with speed and clarity, so that people would know as clearly as possible whom they were voting for (or against), even if that’s not literally who is on the ballot. If people have already voted but want to change their mind, in some states they would be allowed to spoil their ballot and cast a fresh one, but this would add stress to a system that is already beleaguered this year. Some voters would be stuck, casting a vote for one candidate that ends up getting counted for another. This would put pressure on the party to choose the vice-presidential nominee to move to the top of the ticket—if early voters cannot change their votes for president, at least their vote would go to the person they had simultaneously voted for to be the presidential candidate’s understudy.

Perhaps more important, the party would need to coordinate its Electoral College designees—the people who cast the actual electoral votes when the party’s candidate wins a state. If a presidential candidate dies or drops out before the day the Electoral College casts its votes (this year, December 14) the party would coordinate its electors to vote for a chosen replacement. Again, the process by which they would do so is up to them.

No such process was in place in 1872, when the Democratic presidential candidate, Horace Greeley, died between Election Day and Electoral College day. The confused electors scattered their votes among various candidates. A few voted for Greeley anyway, but Congress refused to count those votes. Because Greeley had lost the election, it did not matter much, but it did set a precedent that the electoral votes for someone who is already dead do not count. Learning from this debacle, the Republican Party was prepared when Vice President James Sherman died a few days before Election Day in 1912. Sherman and his running mate, President William Howard Taft, got trounced in the election, so the stakes for the electors were again low. This time, the party was able to guide its electors all to cast their votes for the then-president of Columbia University, Nicholas Butler.