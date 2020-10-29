Those states want to avoid the chaos and suspicions of impropriety that can ensue if thousands of absentee ballots flow in after Election Day and potentially flip the results of an election. And those states also want to be able to definitively announce the results of the election on Election Night, or as soon as possible thereafter.

Kavanaugh worked on the Bush v. Gore recount of 2000, so he might possibly recall an intensely damaging misstep by Al Gore’s side. On November 15, Gore’s lawyer Mark Herron sent a memo to Democratic recount observers advising them to challenge late-arriving ballots. George W. Bush’s side instantly recognized a lethal political error. Many thousands of these late-arriving ballots were military ballots. Bush’s recount chief, James Baker, said, “Here we have our—these brave young men and women serving us overseas. And the postmark on their ballot is one day late. And you’re going to deny him the right to vote?”

The Gulf War hero Norman Schwarzkopf joined the protest. Gore’s running mate, Joe Lieberman, appeared on Meet the Press on November 20 to argue Gore’s case—and instead repudiated it on live television. “I would give the benefit of the doubt to ballots coming in from military personnel,” Lieberman told Tim Russert. Gore partisans were outraged, but Lieberman understood that the campaign had staked an untenable position. Now, 20 years later, Kavanaugh is staking for Republicans the same untenable position. More than half of U.S. military voters are likely to vote by mail, and the strict deadline position advanced by Kavanaugh in the throes of a pandemic may disenfranchise many serving away from home.

Nor is the margin in 2020 likely to be so close as it was in 2000. The anti-Trump tide of 2020 has risen too high to be contained by the anti-majoritarian dikes built by gerrymandering and voter suppression in the 2010s. And if the math is overwhelming, Democrats will be positioned in the 2020s to do unto Republicans as Republicans did unto them in the 2010s: Redraw the maps and rewrite the rules.

Of course, it’s possible that when Democrats are doing the rewriting, the 6–3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court may suddenly rediscover the merits of federal judicial supervision of elections. But other voting changes may come, too, following a big-enough Democratic win.

Under Trump, the Department of Justice exited the business of voter protection. In four years, the department filed only one voting-rights case, concerning a school-board election in South Dakota. Under a President Biden, the department may remember that the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was only rolled back—not overturned—by the Roberts Court in 2013.

Meanwhile, a Democratic Congress may be inspired to revisit the Voting Rights Act and renew it. The Supreme Court’s ruling in Shelby County v. Holder—the case that struck down part of the Voting Rights Act—did make a valid point. One section of the act at issue in the case presented a formula to identify jurisdictions with histories of voting-rights abuses, which were then required to “preclear” proposed changes with the federal government. By 2013, these histories had fallen heavily out of date. Some of the states and counties required to preclear had long since cleaned up their act. On the other hand, Wisconsin was not required to preclear, even though since 2010 it had become one of the nation’s worst actors on voting rights. A new voting-rights act could respond to practices of today, not of bygone times. But so many new abuses have proliferated since 2013 that some kind of law is clearly needed.