Yet in their early reaction, many progressives—myself included—got it wrong. As disgusting as the spectacle was, it revealed something important about the president’s character and the choice in this election. And, as polls later demonstrated, Americans took notice. By large margins, they agreed that Vice President Biden won the first debate—and that President Trump’s conduct was one of the main reasons he lost.

This is exactly what we should want out of a democracy. By making it more difficult for candidates who behave like angry toddlers to win elections, the American people are enforcing norms, and reducing the likelihood that future politicians will break them. What initially looked like a tragedy for American democracy was in fact an enormous victory.

Which is what makes the recent behavior of the commission so confounding. Thanks to its choice to mute the candidates, the American people won’t get another opportunity to witness the president’s true behavior. There is a vanishingly small chance that Trump would have pulled himself together and acted like a grown-up. There is a far greater chance that Trump would have picked up where he left off in Cleveland, giving the public an excellent, albeit terrifying, insight into how he’ll govern over the next four years. Now they won’t see that. The mute button isn’t necessary to protect the norm that candidates should be respectful during debates; the voters already proved themselves capable of protecting it without one. Instead, the mute button will impose a new, more subdued tone upon a man who is incapable of adopting one himself.

Adam Serwer: The most illuminating moment of the debate

Even with a presidential pacifier, Trump is not destined to win the final debate, or get through it without embarrassment. Nor is one debate likely to change everything, no matter how much the president wishes it would. But institutions covering up the ugly reality of Trumpism with a thin veneer of civility is not a new or isolated phenomenon. For four years, too many news organizations have overlooked or downplayed the president’s most vile comments. Too many Washington think tanks, panels, and parties have insisted, in the name of nonpartisanship, on treating all sides’ opinions as equally valid. Too many politicians, and former politicians, continue to treat Donald Trump as though he’s a run-of-the-mill conservative president, rather than the unprecedented threat to American democracy we saw on display in Cleveland.

For an hour and a half on Thursday, we’ll probably appreciate the commission’s rule change. Our national blood pressure and alcohol consumption will likely be far lower than they were four weeks ago. But the commission, while capable of forcing Trump to play by the rules for 90 minutes, has no similar power over the next four years. The best way to promote civility, not just for an evening, but over the long term, is to let the candidates remind the American people who they really are, and let the American people vote accordingly.