My claim is not that such a game is always possible. Even in a time of irrational partisanship, the objections need a colorable basis: The vote must be close; the claimed flaw—whether fraud or pandemic-driven incapacity—must be substantial; the right of the legislature to intervene must be plausible, which it is because the ECA seems expressly to allow the legislature to act when the vote has “failed” (Section 2), and because the Supreme Court has (perhaps carelessly) suggested that the legislature can reclaim its power to appoint electors “at any time.” There may be no way that the Democratic governor of Louisiana could successfully conspire with Louisiana Democrats to generate an alternative slate—Louisiana is too solidly red. But swing states, such as Florida, are different.

And this is where the great unraveling could begin. When the parties recognize that this potential exists, and truly believe that they must do whatever they can to win, whatever the cost, both will have a strong incentive to send their own slates of electors to Washington wherever they can. And more important, where they can, each would have an extremely strong incentive to ensure that their slate is certified by the state’s governor.

If nothing but politics constrained either party, the Democrats would win this game—there are 288 electoral votes in states with Democratic governors (and three more in D.C.). But plainly, other constraints will guide party officials on whether to act against the vote of their own state’s citizens. No doubt, many will rightly worry that naked partisanship would poison their next election. But in close contests, marred by plausible claims of fraud, radical steps will be easier to defend.

There’s no predicting how this game ends. All we can say for certain is that at this moment, it is easier to imagine partisans stealing the election in Congress than it is to imagine changing the votes, or the counts of the votes, in enough states to change the ultimate results.

So what could stop this great unraveling?

The simplest and most obvious solution is for the Democrats to take control of the Senate. If they do that, then they can decide as they like. Any objection to safe-harbor status could be rejected by both chambers. Any additional slate of electors could be ignored by both chambers. Thus, in a moment like ours, just as important as who presumptively wins the people’s vote for president is who controls both houses of Congress on January 6. Or put more directly: Chuck Schumer’s selection as majority leader could well be the necessary condition to Joe Biden becoming president.

But if the Democrats don’t take control of the Senate, the protections are less certain.

The best defense would be to inspire a good-faith application of the ECA by both houses of Congress. The safe-harbor protection of Section 5 enunciates a legal standard. So too do the certification procedures of Section 6, as well as the counting provisions of Section 15. If the politicians could resolve to apply the law, rather than a partisan view of the law, all of these problems would evaporate. Alternatively, following the suggestion of the Yale law professor Bruce Ackerman and Representative Ro Khanna, Congress could appoint another commission (as it did in 1876) to make that legal determination for it.