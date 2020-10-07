Whereas the First Amendment is ordinarily understood as a prohibition against government action, the Hocking approach transforms it into a mandate for government action. Though rarely credited to Hocking, this theory is known as the positive First Amendment. It lies at the foundation of many of today’s arguments for greater government involvement in the media marketplace. Proponents of state funding of journalism, regulation of social media, and similar policies maintain that in the realm of free expression, as Hocking put it, “laissez faire no longer does the work.”

According to Hocking’s analysis, every right exists for a reason, and that reason limits its scope. Freedom of the press exists for the purpose of informing voters about public affairs; therefore, when the press misinforms voters, it operates outside of its freedom, and the government can intervene. Freedom, then, in part means duty, enforced by the state.

In developing his First Amendment theory, Hocking drew a distinction between negative and positive freedom—a concept later popularized by the philosopher and political theorist Isaiah Berlin. Negative freedom entails noninterference in the exercise of a right; positive freedom entails the resources needed to exercise the right. In the American tradition, almost every constitutional right falls in the negative category, by prohibiting government action. You have a First Amendment right to exercise your religion, a Second Amendment right to bear arms, and a Fourth Amendment right to be secure in your house, but these rights don’t entitle you to a state-provided chapel or gun or house. A government that ignores you, under this model, cannot violate your rights. Positive freedom, by contrast, allows or even requires the government to act in order to supply what is needed to effectuate a right. Hocking had long embraced the positive view. In 1925, he defined liberty as “the presence of the conditions which enable an individual to fulfill his will, namely, (a) absence of restraint; (b) availability of the necessary equipment.”

According to positive-rights advocates, the First Amendment, by declaring that “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech,” implicitly calls on Congress to facilitate free speech. In their reading, the amendment declares free speech so important that Congress must not abridge it, as the text says, and must affirmatively promote it, as the text implies. The Supreme Court heartened advocates of the positive First Amendment in 1945, when it ruled that antitrust law required the Associated Press to make its services available to all would-be subscribers. Writing for the Court, Justice Hugo Black rejected the AP’s argument that the First Amendment shielded it from antitrust enforcement:

It would be strange indeed … if the grave concern for freedom of the press which prompted adoption of the First Amendment should be read as a command that the government was without power to protect that freedom. Freedom of the press from governmental interference under the First Amendment does not sanction repression of that freedom by private interests.

Some commentators, then and later, construed this ruling as tacit recognition of the positive interpretation of the First Amendment. Hocking thought it “enwraps the whole work of the press in a public interest publicly guaranteed.”